Celebrities Stand With Women Speaking Out Against Harvey Weinstein

Celebrities are rallying around the victims who came forward to expose decades of sexual harassment allegations against heavy-hitter director Harvey Weinstein in a New York Times piece.

The Times story detailed allegations from multiple women, including actress Ashley Judd, of disturbing behavior by Weinstein spanning almost 30 years, including appearing naked in front of victims, asking for massages and grabbing at least one woman’s breasts.

The piece reports he’s “reached at least eight settlements with women, according to two company officials speaking on the condition of anonymity.”

While many A-list stars who have worked with Weinstein remained silent following the story’s publication, some Hollywood figures began tweeting the article and voicing their condemnation of the industry’s protection of predators.

The woman who chose to speak about their experience of harassment by Harvey Weinstein deserve our awe. It's not fun or easy. It's brave. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 5, 2017

Women fight on. And to the men out there, stand up. We need you as allies. #bebrave — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 5, 2017

Wealthy people buy silence with settlements.The confidentiality clause allows predators to hurt other people. For decades. https://t.co/3SAn2A2h24 — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 5, 2017

As always, I stand with the brave survivors of sexual assault and harassment. It's not your fault. I believe you. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 5, 2017

Yup yup yup yup. Every day. Even from "good guys" who brag about hiring female directors or producing POC narratives. YUP EVEN THEM. — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) October 5, 2017

Stand with @AshleyJudd or give your legs to someone else. What she and others have just done is painful and difficult and triumphant. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 5, 2017

I took meetings at Weinstein. With other female execs. But every single time I’d hear “as long as you aren’t meeting with Harvey, you’ll be fine.” That’s our reality. — Stephanie Mickus (@smickable) October 5, 2017

I expect the Hollywood elite will remain largely silent about Weinstein. Me, I give zero fucks about any repercussions for condemning him. — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) October 5, 2017

Hollywood producer I know: "Shocked it’s taken so long for a Harvey Weinstein behavior expose. One of the most open secrets in Hollywood." — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 5, 2017

wow, little boys, you can be anything when you grow up! sexual predator businessman, sexual predator president, stay-at-home sexual predator — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) October 5, 2017

You can’t spell menace without men. So typical. So dully grotesque. https://t.co/uhKxoSED3D — roxane gay (@rgay) October 5, 2017

he once called me the c word

for defending night shyamalan

after we filmed WIDE AWAKE — ROSIE (@Rosie) October 5, 2017