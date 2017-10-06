Celebrities Stand With Women Speaking Out Against Harvey Weinstein

Celebrities are rallying around the victims who came forward to expose decades of sexual harassment allegations against heavy-hitter director Harvey Weinstein in a New York Times piece.
The Times story detailed allegations from multiple women, including actress Ashley Judd, of disturbing behavior by Weinstein spanning almost 30 years, including appearing naked in front of victims, asking for massages and grabbing at least one woman’s breasts.
The piece reports he’s “reached at least eight settlements with women, according to two company officials speaking on the condition of anonymity.”
While many A-list stars who have worked with Weinstein remained silent following the story’s publication, some Hollywood figures began tweeting the article and voicing their condemnation of the industry’s protection of predators.
If you have more information about Harvey Weinstein, send us an email: scoops@huffingtonpost.com.
CONVERSATIONS