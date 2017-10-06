ENTERTAINMENT
10/06/2017 11:30 am ET Updated 0 minutes ago

Celebrities Stand With Women Speaking Out Against Harvey Weinstein

"Wealthy people buy silence with settlements."

By Cavan Sieczkowski

Celebrities are rallying around the victims who came forward to expose decades of sexual harassment allegations against heavy-hitter director Harvey Weinstein in a New York Times piece. 

The Times story detailed allegations from multiple women, including actress Ashley Judd, of disturbing behavior by Weinstein spanning almost 30 years, including appearing naked in front of victims, asking for massages and grabbing at least one woman’s breasts.

The piece reports he’s “reached at least eight settlements with women, according to two company officials speaking on the condition of anonymity.”

While many A-list stars who have worked with Weinstein remained silent following the story’s publication, some Hollywood figures began tweeting the article and voicing their condemnation of the industry’s protection of predators. 

If you have more information about Harvey Weinstein, send us an email: scoops@huffingtonpost.com.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Celebrity Photos 2017
PHOTO GALLERY
Celebrity Photos 2017
Cavan Sieczkowski
Deputy Director of News & Analytics, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities Sexual Harassment Harvey Weinstein
Celebrities Stand With Women Speaking Out Against Harvey Weinstein

CONVERSATIONS