Celebrities Turned Out for the 17th Annual MAXIM Hot 100 Party

The Hollywood Palladium in LA & Hailey Baldwin hosted the MAXIM Hot 100 Party, produced by Karma International.

The event was hosted by Baldwin herself and had an outstanding talent lineup, featuring deejay sets by DJ Savi and DJCJ, Pravin Shaw and a special performance by DJ Khaled.

Hailey Baldwin

The event featured fashion vignettes, interactive brand activations, premium spirits and mixology, chart topping talent and most importantly, a curated, beautiful guest list. With that said, VIP guests were treated to sought-after giveaways provided by Postmates. Guests were, upon entry, also greeted with sounds courtesy of Monster Headphones.

The guest list included Zac Efron, Blac Chyna, Nick Cannon, Jaime Foxx, Shane West, Damien Wayans, Odell Beckham Jr, Quincy Brown, Nick Bateman, Jeremy Piven and more...

Jaime Foxx

In addition to the presence of some of the most beautiful models in the world brought to you by Pure Alliance Group, guests chillaxed in the Green Kings Lounge. Upon entry, DAVISANTI showcased his beautiful fashion and costume designs for all attendees to appreciate and enjoy. Pako Pablos had his art on display and unveiled exclusive portraits made specifically for Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled.