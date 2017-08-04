Celebrities Use Obama's Birthday To Tell Him How Much He's Missed

On Friday, Barack Obama celebrated his 56th birthday. Public figures from the political world to Hollywood reached out to share their well wishes, celebrating the beloved 44th president of the United States.
But the social media posts weren’t just about his special day; a lot of celebrities couldn’t help but tell Obama how much he’s missed in the current age of, well, you know.
Here are some of the best messages:
Keep living your best life, Obama!
ALSO ON HUFFPOST:
Twitter's Humor Made Obama's Final Speech A Little Easier To Swallow 21
CONVERSATIONS