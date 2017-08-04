Celebrities Use Obama's Birthday To Tell Him How Much He's Missed

On Friday, Barack Obama celebrated his 56th birthday. Public figures from the political world to Hollywood reached out to share their well wishes, celebrating the beloved 44th president of the United States.

But the social media posts weren’t just about his special day; a lot of celebrities couldn’t help but tell Obama how much he’s missed in the current age of, well, you know.

Here are some of the best messages:

Happy birthday @BarackObama. Lord how I miss you! pic.twitter.com/wHu9FLeOKL — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) August 4, 2017

Happy birthday Mr. President 💙❤️💙❤️ @BarackObama !!! We love & miss you dearly! pic.twitter.com/zY19LV61rV — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 4, 2017

Happy bday @BarackObama. Don't know if you've heard, but things have been pretty shaky lately. We miss you guys. https://t.co/fpKdus89um — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) August 4, 2017

Happy birthday Obama please come back pic.twitter.com/R2QHwuapwE — dip (@diplo) August 4, 2017

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @barackobama ~ we sure do miss you 44#ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/2BqdL9Enh6 — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) August 4, 2017

Happy birthday to President @BarackObama, whose grace, thoughtfulness and compassion we miss every day. pic.twitter.com/ja98CW2Ggp — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 4, 2017

Happy Birthday @BarackObama

You're a gentleman, role model for me, cool in crisis, funny as hell & greatly loved & appreciated

Happy Bday https://t.co/1kBDVc71MS — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) August 4, 2017

Oh! An excuse to post pictures of a real leader! Yes! Exciting! Happy Birthday, Mr. President! We miss you so, so, like, so much. So much. pic.twitter.com/S9yjfmKJHu — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 4, 2017