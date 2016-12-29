Celebrities We Tragically Gained In 2016

There’s an old Chinese proverb that says, “The gem cannot be polished without friction, nor man perfected without trials.”

However, since that would make 2016 a polished turd, that saying doesn’t really mean much here. But perhaps we should look at this year as a test of our spirit.

We’ve lost a lot, but let’s not forget, we’ve also gained a lot of terrible things! Here are some of the celebrities that we sadly procured in 2016.

The days when we didn’t know who these people were ... they will be missed.

Ken "IZOD" Bone Randy Holmes via Getty Images Ken Bone became a household name back in October when he appeared during a presidential debate to ask a question about energy policy. His unique look captivated a nation , and the internet took it from there.

White Nationalist Leader Richard "I'm Too Handsome To Be Racist" Spencer The Washington Post via Getty Images Richard Spencer is the chairman of the innocuous sounding National Policy Institute, a white nationalist (read: white supremacist) think tank. He made headlines in November when speaking at an alt-right conference in Washington D.C. he exclaimed, "Hail Trump! Hail our people! Hail victory!"

The Trump Kids Brian Snyder / Reuters Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump. (Not pictured: Barron Trump and hunted African wildlife.)

Steve "Just Rolled Out Of Bed" Bannon DOMINICK REUTER via Getty Images Steve Bannon, Breitbart executive and champion of the alt-right movement, gained notoriety this year when Donald Trump made him his chief strategist . But Bannon is most recognized as that armed, disheveled stranger you always seem to meet in apocalyptic wastelands.

Reince "I'll Defend Anything" Priebus Brian Snyder / Reuters Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus first rose to prominence when he had to corral the 3,000ish Republicans who ran for president. But then, he later gave himself over to the dark side fully by defending everything that Donald Trump said and did.

FBI Director James "Is This A Bad Time?" Comey Gary Cameron / Reuters FBI Director James Comey became famous on the internet in late October when he inexplicably wrote a letter to Congress every time he found an email with Hillary Clinton's name attached. Clinton was cleared of wrongdoing, but to America, Comey forever became that dude who barges in while you're on a really great date and won't leave.

Marco "Taco Trucks On Every Corner" Gutierrez MSNBC Marco Gutierrez is the co-founder of Latinos For Trump. Back in September, Gutierrez infamously stated that if we didn't do something about the "dominant" Latino culture, we would have "taco trucks on every corner," not realizing that people in fact have absolutely no problem with that idea.

Kayleigh "Lost Trump Child" McEnany CNN CNN pundit and Trump surrogate Kayleigh McEnany's job is like that of a public defender: try to convince people that her client isn't as bad as their actions suggest. It was exhausting to watch.

The Alt-Right's Pepe The Frog Carlo Allegri / Reuters Pepe the Frog, once a perfectly innocent character in the comics of Matt Furie , was hijacked by hate groups and Trump supporters.