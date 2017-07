It's not just a shared quirky sense of humor that keeps Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell together. The actress told People that therapy is the secret to the success of their almost 10 year-long relationship.“We have a very healthy marriage and we got there by doing therapy when we needed it, and constantly doing fierce moral inventories,” she said . “We both take responsibility when we are wrong, and I think it is easy to work with him because I married him, because I enjoy spending time with him and I trust him. That is exactly what I want in someone that I work with.”