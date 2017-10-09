These 8 Products Loved By Celebrities Also Make Great Gifts

Hollywood heavyweights like Drake, Emma Watson and former contestants on “The Bachelor” might help curate your holiday shopping this year.

From look-defining lipsticks and k-beauty cleansers, to food delivery boxes and wines inspired by cult shows, there’s something for everyone on your list who wants to feel like they’re living like a celebrity.

Below, check out 8 celebrity-favorite items that also make great gifts.

1. Veestro

When it comes to meal time on the road for Kerry Washington, Veestro ― a plant-based meal delivery service ― is “getting [her] through.” She deemed it her latest “food fave,” and at the affordable price of $99 for a starter pack, it’s perfect for anyone looking to give the gift of health and convenience.

2. Santa Margherita Wines

This world-renowned Italian winery draws in a slew of celeb fans, including Drake (who raps about Santa Margherita in “The Motto”) and Shay Mitchell, who enjoys winding down with a glass of Santa Margherita’s Pinot Grigio. These affordable wines are available at Wine.com and Drizly.com.

3. Jane Iredale Liquid Eyeliner

Emma Watson is a huge fan of eco-friendly beauty brand Jane Iredale. Some of her favorite products include the Clear PureBrow Brow Gel and Brown Liquid Eyeliner. Earlier this year, Watson told Into The Gloss that it took her almost six months to find a “good, natural eyeliner” until she finally stumbled upon Jane Iredale.

4. Amarte Daily Wonder Cleansing Foam

Give the gift of soft skin this season with Amarte’s Daily Wonder Cleansing Foam, which lifts impurities and brightens skin without over-drying sensitive skin. Actress Carlson Young, known for her performance in MTV’s “Scream,” swears by the K-beauty brand’s products. “I love Amarte,” she told InStyle last year. “They are amazing. All of their products are so great. Their Wonder Cleansing Foam is so good. I use all of their products constantly.”

5. LancÔme L’Absolu Rouge

“Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara is known for her signature look featuring high heels and bold lips. So when she shares her secret to the perfect pout, rest assured we’re paying close attention. “I like real lipstick because lip gloss can look cheesy on me,” she told the editors at Shape. Her pigment of choice? LancÔme L’Absolu Rouge in Exotic Orchid. Noted.

6. Bachelor Wines

Bachelor Nation, this one’s for you! The fan-favorite show produced a collection of three sensuous California wines, including The Fantasy Suite, One on One and The Final Rosé. Past contestants Ashley Iaconetti and Becca Tilley are huge fans of this memorable wine. Better yet, you can score it on Amazon.

7. Everlane Day Market Tote

8. It’s A 10 Miracle Conditioner

Blonde bombshell Pia Mia has a serious haircare routine when it comes to maintaining her platinum locks. She told Allure that her conditioner of choice is the Miracle Daily Conditioner by It’s A 10. Her advice? Brush your hair before you take a shower so you don’t have to brush your bleached hair while it’s wet (potentially causing more damage).