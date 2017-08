Celebrities sure love their pets! Just look at Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s combined litter of dogs (and one not-so-conventional pet) or Taylor Swift’s beloved cats, who all occasionally star in their famous owners’ social media posts.

We could probably scroll through photos like that for hours.

Instead, we’ve put together this fun quiz ― perfect for all you celebrity and pet trivia aficionados. Can you guess who these cute, furry companions belong to?