08/21/2017 03:28 pm ET

Lady Gaga, Stephen Colbert And Other Stars Were Psyched For The Eclipse, Too

No one's too famous to get a little giddy about science.

By Jillian Capewell

Crowds around the U.S. gathered to witness the solar eclipse as it made its way across the country on the afternoon of Aug. 21. Stars were no different, taking to social media to share their excitement.

Lady Gaga had a message for any extraterrestrial beings who might be crossing Earth’s path. Stephen Colbert prepared eclipse cookies. Lin-Manuel Miranda hung out on a roof with his pinhole camera. Anna Kendrick banked on some solid smartphone photos to tide her over. And B.J. Novak asked the most important question in the wake of totality

Check out our favorite celebrity reactions to the eclipse below.

Jillian Capewell Entertainment News Editor, HuffPost

