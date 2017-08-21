Crowds around the U.S. gathered to witness the solar eclipse as it made its way across the country on the afternoon of Aug. 21. Stars were no different, taking to social media to share their excitement.

Lady Gaga had a message for any extraterrestrial beings who might be crossing Earth’s path. Stephen Colbert prepared eclipse cookies. Lin-Manuel Miranda hung out on a roof with his pinhole camera. Anna Kendrick banked on some solid smartphone photos to tide her over. And B.J. Novak asked the most important question in the wake of totality.

Check out our favorite celebrity reactions to the eclipse below.

Me trying to peek at the solar eclipse without "special" glasses🙈 pic.twitter.com/TQjBgNwmU0 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) August 21, 2017

I'm gonna miss the eclipse and I'm really worried no one is gonna post a crappy picture of it on instagram. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) August 21, 2017

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

Be careful who you hook up with today. Everyone looks good when you're wearing eclipse glasses. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 21, 2017

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

☁️ ☁️

☁️

🌑



🎈



🚶🏻 — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) August 21, 2017

The crew of @TheCWSupergirl waits for the end of the world... pic.twitter.com/xcbunEAKzd — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 21, 2017

A post shared by Nikki Reed (@iamnikkireed) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

Hell hath no fury like my mom realizing there's only one pair of eclipse glasses — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 21, 2017

Watching the eclipse with @quiarahudes & her pretzel box on our roof pic.twitter.com/DjSO8tKqpK — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 21, 2017

Anyone else feeling a lot of pressure to keep staring at this phenomenon? #eclipse2017 — om (@oliviamunn) August 21, 2017