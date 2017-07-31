Celebrity Stylist Denise Caldwell on Fashion, Fit, and Body Confidence!

Celebrity stylist Denise Caldwell wants women to look and feel their best!

In addition to styling A-list celebrities, collaborating with major fashion publications, and appearing on television as a women’s style expert, Denise is the spokeswoman for Fit for Me by Fruit of the Loom. This is how I came to know this curvy, powerful force of nature in fashion!

I had the pleasure of meeting Denise at the Fit for Me Full Figured Fashion Week (FFFWeek®) press preview event in June. Immediately upon shaking her hand, I knew that this woman was special. She radiates warmth, kindness, and confidence. Exactly the kind of woman you would want to trust in an intimate setting, such as having her style you, or make you over for a major life event.

Which, incidentally, is her speciality! From A-list, celebrity clients (and fashion heavy hitters) like Michelle Obama, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Jennifer Lopez, to the “everyday” women that she makes over for fashion outlets and morning shows, Denise has been in the thick of it with women of all shapes, sizes, and skin tones as she helps them look their best!

“It’s an intimate space. You're seeing them [clients] basically nude, and then you are working with them from the ground up. But I am a woman just like you, just like any client. I have things that I like to minimize and conceal, and things that I like to accentuate,” says Denise.

Denise keeps it 100 when it comes to working with her clients so that they look and feel their best. Even when that means getting up in the nitty gritty of dressing them, like giving them the right underwear!

So what are Denise’s three tips for making women look their best, no matter what? Read on to learn how this fashion pro knocks it out the park every time!

Photo provided by Denise Caldwell

1. Build a Solid Foundation

Denise is a big believer in foundational garments!

“When we do fittings, we like to have all the undergarments there for them [clients] as well as clothing and accessories. You have to make sure you have great underwear that’s going to smooth and achieve the correct shape for an outfit. The clothing is just the top layer,” she says.

Denise believes that building this foundation is not only key to the aesthetic success of an outfit, but also to making women feel their very best.

“You may be helping them [clients] feel confident about themselves even more. Maybe they have just had a baby, or maybe they are entering the workforce again, or they’re going on date night – different things. By starting out with strong foundational garments, I ensure that it’s always a great experience for my clients. I try to make the person that I am dealing with in styling feel their absolute best by starting with undergarments, whether it’s a celebrity or a ‘real’ woman,” says Denise.

2. Fit it, Don’t Quit it!

“I always say get in there in that fitting room and try things on, see how things fit. Be honest with yourself about what you see in the mirror. If you need to go up a size or down a size, no one's going to know what’s on the tag – you can cut the tag out. It's really about celebrating your body, feeling great, looking good, and being confident,” says Denise of putting fit first when selecting clothing.

Previously, women have struggled to find garments that fit them correctly because there weren’t as many styles in extended sizes available. But Denise’s outlook on fashion is a positive one for women who are looking for extended sizing options!

“I know a lot of times we think that if you are a certain shape or certain size you may not have things available to you. But fashion has become really inclusive. So that’s a great thing about it, because there’s variety now for every woman of every shape and every size. And although it may not please every person, there is variety out there now,” Denise says.

3. Give a Woman the Right Outfit, and She Can Conquer the World!

For Denise, fashion is not just about aesthetics. She is all about empowering women to tap into their inner super powers through the confidence they gain when they look their best.

“When you help a person look good and feel confident, they can go out there and they can conquer the world,” says Denise.

Denise has discovered that fashion styling is her own personal super power that she shares with other women.

“You know we are blessed with certain gifts. For me, it’s helping women look amazing and feel confident. Helping women to feel their very best starts with clothing, and I love using fashion and beauty as a vehicle to do that,” says Denise of her career as a stylist, and a voice for curvy women in fashion.

I asked Denise if she ever uses this fashion and beauty to power herself forward in her own life and her career. She absolutely does!

“I think for me, honestly, I do that every day. I am an entrepreneur, so every day for me is a different day of something where I am not necessarily reinventing myself or my career, but I am someone who has to go to meetings and meet different people. I am on television doing certain things. I am a woman who is in her early 30s, I am curvy, I am plus size, I am single – so for me, every day, I like to feel good. That’s how I use fashion and beauty to power me forward in my own life,” says Denise.

What specific things does Denise do to feel her best? For her, feeling her best is in the details.

“Just putting on my favorite perfume, or making sure I am well covered underneath my clothes so that I am comfortable. Just small things work best for me – my favorite little necklace, or my good luck ring that I wear on my index finger. I always wear high heels because I am a petite woman in height, so I always feel like ‘the higher the heel, the closer to God,’ so those type of things,” says Denise.