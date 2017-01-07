With only two weeks left until Barack and Michelle Obama vacate the White House for good, the first family welcomed a host of celebrity guests on Friday night for a star-studded farewell party.
Aside from an awards show, there haven’t been this many famous people gathered in one room since a casting call for a holiday-themed Garry Marshall romantic comedy.
The White House bash effectively serves as the kickoff to events celebrating President Obama’s time in office, leading up to his final address, which he’ll deliver in Chicago on Jan. 10. Days later, President-elect Donald Trump will call 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. home after his inauguration, for which he’s struggled to find big-name performers.
In contrast, Obama’s farewell party attracted some of the biggest A-listers around. Attendees reportedly included Meryl Streep, George and Amal Clooney, Robert De Niro, Beyoncé and Jay Z, Nick Jonas, Jordin Sparks, David Letterman, Paul McCartney, Kelly Rowland, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis...
Are you tired yet?
... Samuel Jackson, Magic Johnson, Tom Hanks, Rev. Al Sharpton, Jerry Seinfeld, Stevie Wonder, Charles Barkley Steven Spielberg, Marc Anthony, Sarah Jessica Parker, Tyler Perry, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend...
And, yes, even more.
Photos from inside the event were likely restricted, but that didn’t stop celebrities from sharing pics from the White House grounds on social media about the party that kept Washington, D.C., awake until early Saturday.
Our social media north star, Chrissy Teigen, surprisingly stayed silent throughout the night, until sharing a tweet the following morning that pretty much sums up the festivities.
Enjoy this moment while it lasts, everybody.
Also on HuffPost
How will Donald Trump’s first 100 days impact YOU? Subscribe, choose the community that you most identify with or want to learn more about and we’ll send you the news that matters most once a week throughout Trump’s first 100 days in office. Learn more