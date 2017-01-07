Leaving the White House at 3am last night after dancing the night away, celebrating 8 incredible years. What an extraordinary night. Here with my dear friend @robinlordtaylor who came with me. Thank you @barackobama and @michelleobama for everything and for including me. Unforgettable and joyous and as inspiring as ever, even in the midst of such an emotional, bittersweet goodbye.

A photo posted by Billy Eichner (@billyeichner) on Jan 7, 2017 at 8:06am PST