Cell Phones Aren't That Dangerous, Are They?

It’s often easier to keep doing something out of convenience. But what if you find out the ‘something’ is creating behavioural issues, sleep problems and even cancer in our children?

Like with the use of gadgets, gizmos and anything emitting radiation.

It’s convenient to cook with a microwave, and haven’t we always all had a tingling sensation, albeit way deep down, that it may not be the most natural (nor healthy) way to cook our food?

What about scanners at airports? Why be bothered to ask the security officers for a pat down, instead of subjecting ourselves to unnecessary radiation from those booths?

We’ve discovered it can be just as efficient to do anything stove top and we’ve found a way around radiation from body scanners at airports.

But what about the ubiquitous use of cellular phones?

We have become dependent on obsessed with cell phones.

What does the Science have to say about Cell Phones?

A panel from the World Health Organization (which consisted of 31 scientists from 13 different countries) said that radiation from cell phones increased the long-term risk of developing brain tumors. (A multiyear, peer-reviewed study by the National Toxicology Program also confirmed these findings).

“The electromagnetic fields produced by mobile phones are classified by the International Agency for Research on Cancer as possibly carcinogenic to humans.”

As if risk of cancer isn’t enough, microwave radiation from cell phones and other things can be detrimental in many other ways.

If you remember to read the fine print when you purchase a cell phone, you'll see that the cellular companies even warn consumers to keep the wireless phone 1 inch from your ear because it isn't safe to put it right on our head. This also proves that these companies know the dangers of cell phones.

A recent report with lead author John Wargo, Ph. D. professor of Environmental Risk and Policy at Yale University shows just how damaging EMFs can be for children. Research shows that due to developing organs, lower bone density of the skull, lower body weight, and a less effective blood brain barrier, children are very vulnerable to cell phone radiation. This is especially true for unborn children, with research showing that microwave radiation emitted by cell phones negatively influencing fetal brains.

It was also revealed in a study conducted 4 years ago that 80 of children who grew up talking on cell phones had behavioral issues.

Conclusions from a recent study:

Exposure to cell phones prenatally—and, to a lesser degree, postnatally—was associated with behavioral difficulties such as emotional and hyperactivity problems around the age of school entry. These associations may be noncausal and may be due to unmeasured confounding. If real, they would be of public health concern given the widespread use of this technology.

We must wake up

The fact that more and more research is proving that EMFs and radiation is harmful should send a warner to all of us to use these devices less frequently and turn them off whenever possible.

These include:

~ microwaves

~ cell phones

~ wireless headsets

~ wireless ear phones

~ bluetooth, and yes, even those headbands that help you meditate and relax (such as Muse).

Metal in our body

Heavy metal toxicity increases the risk and absorption of EMFs in our bodies. This is especially true when it comes to dental fillings and other dental metals.

The topic of heavy metals in dental work and in general deserves a whole other article but for now, allow me to say that the risks, side effects and symptoms are many, including: headaches, migraines, gingivitis, oral lesions, pain and discomfort, burning mouth, "metal mouth", chronic inflamatory response, leukoplakia, lichen planus, autoimmune response, oral cancer, trigeminal neuralgia, alleric reactions,

Have we forgotten how cigarette companies fought for decades...putting huge dollars into ads and campaigns to try to prove that smoking is safe and doesn't cause cancer?

Actually, using cell phones is arguably more harmful than smoking:

Not only is it harmful to our brain due to radiation emission but we’re also jeopardizing the well-being of other people in the way we use our phones while driving.

Does all this mean we go without phones? Not at all. We just exercise some caution.

Here are The Best Ways To Protect Yourself:

~ keep your cell phone OFF your body when carrying around

~ even better, keep it on airplane mode as much as possible

~ when making a phone call, move the phone away from your body by putting it on a speaker

~ keep wifi out of your home as much as possible. Wireless (cordless phones) are like having a tower right in your home.

~ never give a cell phone to a child. (Children's bodies are the most susceptible to the radiation)

There are strict cell phone regulations in many countries around the world.

This tells us how detrimental it is to children.

There are instructions directly from cancer.gov on how concerned consumers can reduce their exposure to radio frequency waves.

I personally don't want to wait to find out just how harmful cell phones are to my children. As always, prevention is paramount.

Margaux is the CEO of one of the most popular organic, natural, cruelty-free deodorants, “The Best Deodorant In The World”, a company she started out of her kitchen. It can now be found in stores and online world-wide. Her passion is helping families understand the importance of eliminating toxins, living sustainably and using amazing, natural products that don’t harm our bodies, animals or planet.

Margaux consults with parents on how to start a company like hers from scratch, and how to create an income while staying home with their children. She is a compassionate, heart-centred entrepreneur who works with parents and company owners, both new and already established. Operating by two very simple philosophies: “People over profit” and “Profit With a Purpose”, she has been able to follow her heart and make an impact in her client’s lives. When she is not with her husband and 3 children, much of her time is spent with parenting experts, birth practitioners, medical professionals and natural living celebrities.

She has built close friendships with many of the world’s most accomplished and respected practitioners, authors, speakers, doctors, midwives, doulas, parenting experts and celebrities in the birth, parenting and entrepreneurial spaces.

Margaux just completed a book “Ultimate Guide To Organic Groceries” with Joanne Young, who is personal chef to Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady.

