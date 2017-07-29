Cell Phones that Prevent Texting and Driving

Source: pexels.com

The mobile phone industry has one of the most dynamic markets out there. Companies constantly strive to outperform each other in terms of features, durability and design. The high levels of competition are visible in the rapid progress. Within a mere two decades mobile phones went from a simple device you could call or text with, to something that replaces most electronic gadgets. The more features and useful tools were developed with time, the more penetrated the market got. Nowadays almost everyone has a mobile phone from the 1st to the 3rd world countries.

Our world is filled with technology, yet our habits get worse instead of better. We have such an enormous opportunity to develop good habits and increase our knowledge. But instead we opt for the lazy way out. We pin everything onto technology and let it do everything for us instead of making it work for our benefit.

The United States has one of the largest markets as well as one of the highest numbers of smartphone users. In 2010 only 20.2% of the American population used a smartphone, at the moment this number stands at 68.4% and by 2021 it’s estimated to rise up to 78.75%. With the rise of the use of mobile phones, many other aspects of life got affected. Young people spend more time on their phones instead of socializing in real life, the idea of personal space or privacy has been almost erased and not to mention driving and texting has become more and more common.

Companies come up with new tools and features on a weekly basis, and the mobile phone market is saturated with all kinds of apps. However, Freddie Figgers, the CEO of Figgers Communication - a telecommunications company that provides cellular, mobile broadband, home phone and international calling services – says that “nowadays, young adults lack a sense of responsibility and at times overlook the importance of concentration on the road. They give-in to their impulses of replying to text messages or commenting on the latest pictures and forget about the road. Therefore, having a built-in mechanism in a cell phone to prevent texting and driving is crucial in today’s world.”

Many people think they are doing a great job at multitasking and that a quick text message would not hurt on the road. But what they do not realize is that it takes a fraction of a second for an accident to occur. You can be the best driver in the world, but if you are not fully concentrated on the road, chances are, you might have an accident. Adults tend to be more responsible even when they are driving and texting. But when it comes to teens it is much harder to convince them of the important of having your eyes on the road. Before drunk driving used to be one of the biggest dangers on the road, until smartphones came about. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) states that 4 out of 5 car accidents, which amounts to 80% is caused by distracted drivers when drunk driving is one 1 out of 3 accidents, which is 33%.

According to the National Safety Council there are on average around 1.6 million car accidents a year and about 330,000 are injured due to texting and driving. These numbers go to show that people highly underestimate using their cell phone while driving. Majority of these accidents could have been avoided if only the driver was more focused on the road.

In 2017 many upgrades have been made to current smartphones on the market and some new mobile phones were developed all together. One of those cell phones has a mechanism already built into it to prevent a person from texting and driving. If a car moves faster than 10 miles per hour, it automatically restricts the messaging option. Tools like that are very useful because they take control over the process without you having to rely on your willpower.