Young Celtics Fan Uses Grown-Up Word

The first-seeded Boston Celtics dropped Game 1 of their opening round playoff series against the Chicago Bulls, and you don’t need to be a trained lip-reader to decipher how this young fan feels about it.
Take a look:
Cleveland Cavaliers fans, who surely would’ve liked to have that No. 1 seed, didn’t let the kid off easy either.
Hang in there, man. It’s a long road.
