Young Celtics Fan Uses Grown-Up Word

It's only Game 1, kid.

By Steven Hoffer
You'll get 'em next time.

The first-seeded Boston Celtics dropped Game 1 of their opening round playoff series against the Chicago Bulls, and you don’t need to be a trained lip-reader to decipher how this young fan feels about it.

Take a look:

Cleveland Cavaliers fans, who surely would’ve liked to have that No. 1 seed, didn’t let the kid off easy either.

Hang in there, man. It’s a long road.

