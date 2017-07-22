Central Park Hosts Bi-Partisan Trump Bashing

Now in it’s 2nd year - Ozyfest is the brainchild of Carlos Watson and Ozy Magazine which describes itself as "a global magazine that delivers you cutting-edge viewpoints, worldwide stories and a daily dose of remarkable."

But in the 12 months since the last OzyFest in Central park, the world has changed - and politics was the driving voice of this years fest. Not democratic, or republican politics, mind you - the Trump Bashing was passionate and bi-partisan.

Photo: Steven Rosenbaum / MagnifyMedia OzyFest 2017, at NY’s Central Park.

Joe Biden makes a surprise appearance at OZY Fest - ostensibly to introduce his wife Dr. Jill Biden who was one of the headline speakers.

Photo: Steven Rosenbaum / MagnifyMedia Vice President Job Biden, speaks at OzyFest, 2017

Dr. Biden told Katie Couric that she and Joe had stayed out of the fray because they "wanted to give the next administration a chance to succeed”

Well, no longer. Couric asked Jill Biden if Joe's going to run in 2020. He was in the audience and got up and gave his typical coy answer. Hmm...

Photo: Steven Rosenbaum / MagnifyMedia Dr. Jill Biden - at OzyFest 2017

But the Biden’s weren’t along in taking on Trump. Jeb Bush was on the same stage later in the day - and said -"Trump is tapping into peoples' anxieties without offering solutions. For the record, he's not of the party.”

Photo: Steven Rosenbaum / MagnifyMedia Jeb Bush - takes on Trump at OzyFest 2017

Without naming them, Jeb Bush called out Republicans who were mad at Obama over Russia, but have been silent on Trump and Russia.

And Shark Tank investors and TV personality Mark Cuban was asked at OzyFest if he would run against Trump in 2020. Said Cuban: “If he lasts four years, I’ll be there to kick his ass.”

Photo: Steven Rosenbaum / MagnifyMedia Malcolm Gladwell - "Trump is the white man's Hail Mary” - OzyFest 2017