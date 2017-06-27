CEO CHICKS WILL DOMINATE ORLANDO AGAIN!!!!

The 2017 CEO Chick DOMINATE Conference is going to be an epic two-day experience on August 4-5. The conference starts Friday evening with an intimate VIP only dinner. On Saturday we kick of with VIP mastermind, followed by a luncheon with empowerment speakers, panel discussions, live entertainment and more. Dominate will feature:

Host and Founder: Coleen Otero

CEO Chick Coaches: Jennifer Enders, Kristina Buhl, Donna Moody

Key Note Speakers: Relationship Expert and Life Coach, Junice Rockman aka JRock as seen on Bravos Thicker Than Water as well as Austin's CBS Morning Show Relationship Expert Feature. Coach Junice will equip us on how to dominate mentally and prepare us for expansion from the inside out!

Celebrity MUA to stars like Mary Mary, Angela Bassett, Kerri Washington, Idris Elba, Fantasia and more, Kym Lee. This Boss Babe is going to teach us how to dominate in the market place!

Financial Advisor for Edward Jones and CEO Chick Coach Kristina Buhl. Overseeing 50+ million in finances with tips on how to dominate in your finances!

CEO Chick Comedy Moment with Christianee Porter aka Ms. Shirleen will humor us with her entrepreneurship jokes! She will also participate in our CEO Chick Panel!

IT IS TIME FOR US TO DOMINATE LADIES!

About the Founder,

Last year we covered the brilliant VISIONARY behind the CEO Chicks movement, The one and only Colene Otero! Within a short year she has accomplished so many noteworthy milestones. Not only has she displayed tremendous growth, but the members of her network have as well. I can personally attest to this. Since attending CEO Chicks dominate in 2016, I have made soooo many authentic connections, and I’ve been able to build and sustain lasting, nourishing and even profitable relationships with my fellow sisters in success.

Colene Otero is a Celebrity Hair and Makeup Artist, Branding Strategist, Mentor, Motivational Speaker, Author, Entrepreneur, wife, and mom to 5 children, Coleen Otero is the definition of doing it all with STYLE! Born in Jamaica, raised in Brooklyn, NY, and current resident of Orlando, FL for more than 18 years, Coleen Otero is a fashionista at heart. With over 20 years of experience in the beauty industry, Coleen has dedicated her life to not only helping individuals to look beautiful on the outside, but feel beautiful on the inside.

Whether working out of a luxury salon, on set, or speaking on stage Coleen Otero openly shares her lessons learned as a entrepreneur, mom, wife, and woman of faith. Her life’s passion is to assist her clients in looking and feeling their best! From leading several women networks like CEO Chicks to branding seminars and workshops; let’s not forget her fun and fabulous product line... her resume speaks for itself! This beauty experts work and products have been featured on networks like Bravo, BET, NBC, CBS and more. Her VIP Clientele is filled with community leaders, CEO's, entertainers like Sherri Shephard from the View, Sisaundra Lewis from the Voice, Myesha Chaney from Preachers of LA, Junice Rockman from Relationship Rescue and Bravo's Thicker Than Water. Coleen and her team of industry professionals develop what she calls "iCandy" marketing tools for her branding clients. With services ranging from video promos, photo shoots, website development, product line concepts and production and more! Coleen is on a mission to help her clients walk in their God given purpose with style, while creating a brand that is unforgettable!

www.ceochicks.com

CEO Chicks is an extension of her heart and passion to connect women and provide real tools to elevate them in life, business and spirit. The CEO Chick Network is an interactive master mind group of established and aspiring entrepreneurs. Our community is designed to assist business women in building authentic relationships, generating leads and increasing their book of business. We SHARE some of our methods and exchange our ideas. WE DON'T BELIEVE IN HOLDING BACK! Our community operates from a place of abundance rather than scarcity. We believe where there is a wealth of information and wisdom there will be an unlimited supply of success. It is our goal to move you from potential to POWER...