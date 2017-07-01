Ceviche and Albariño, Warm Weather Perfection

It is already a hot summer in most of the US, and who wants to fire up the stove to make dinner after a long day of work? When temperatures soar, pour yourself a crisp glass of wine and toss together a light dinner for yourself, your family, and your friends. Most of the ingredients for these easy recipes can be purchased already cooked from your local seafood store. All you need to do is add a few ingredients such lime juice, chopped peppers and onions, and spices. These three ceviches are light and fresh and require refreshing wines for the perfect pairing. That’s why we chose three Albariños from Rias Baixas, in Spain’s verdant northwest. The region is known for producing wines with bracing minerality, zesty citrus flavors, and a true sense of the place where they are grown. Locals in Rias Baixas enjoy their Albariño with freshly shucked oysters, simply grilled fish, and salpicon, a Spanish precursor to South America and Mexico’s popular ceviche.

Ceviche from Ravish at THE MODERN HONOLULU

Ravish Ceviche

We first had this Hawaiian-style ceviche on a long layover from Los Angeles to Hong Kong. We had never been to Oahu or Honolulu but local friends insisted we stop in to check out the happening food and wine scene and we’re certainly glad that we did. We visited many great restaurants but we were especially impressed with Chef Keith Pajinag’s cuisine at Ravish at THE MODERN HONOLULU. It is perfect alongside a crisp Albariño from Rias Baixas. Here is Chef Keith Pajinag’s recipe for his delicious ceviche.

Ravish at THE MODERN HONOLULU

Wine Pairing: Martin Codax Albariño, Rias Baixas, Spain

With its light touch of salinity, this Albariño reminds you that the grapes grow very close to the Atlantic Ocean. It is fruity, fresh, and crisp on entry, balanced on the mid-palate, and has a lovely bright note of citrus in the finish.

Martin Codax Albariño

Ravish Ceviche Recipe:

For the marinade:

1 red pepper, smoked

2 medium tomatoes

1 ounce lime juice

1 ounce orange juice

½ ounce ginger

1 clove garlic, minced

1 stalk celery

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon salt

Hawaiian lava salt for garnish

1 bunch cilantro, chopped, for garnish

1 small red onion, shaved, for garnish

8 ounces sweet potato chips for serving

Fresh fish:

4 ounces Hawaiian snapper, diced

4 ounces salmon, diced

4 ounces Yellow Tail Hamachi, diced

Technique:

Place all of the marinade ingredients into a blender or food processor and pulse until smooth. In a medium glass bowl, toss the fresh fish and marinade together, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate 1 hour before serving.

To Serve:

Divide the ceviche into four small bowls and serve with freshly made sweet potato chips.

Serves 4.

Recipe courtesy of Chef Keith Pajinag, Executive Chef, Ravish at THE MODERN HONOLULU

Tapas Bar Seafood Salad

Tapas Bar Seafood Salad

When you walk into a bar in Spain, you will see a glass-covered case filled with salads and cooked foods. With each glass of wine you order, you will be offered a tapa, or small plate of food—for free! Cold seafood salad is always a sure bet, especially with a nice, crisp glass of Albariño. This is our take on this Spanish classic—it’s easy to make at home.

Wine Pairing: Fillaboa Albariño, Rias Baixas, Spain

Crisp, citrusy, and clean, this Albariño has a nice touch of salinity in the mid-palate that makes it a perfect match for this easy seafood dish.

Fillaboa Albariño from Rias Baixas

Tapas Bar Seafood Salad Recipe

¾ pound cooked crab meat, fresh or canned

1 pound calamari, sliced into rings

1 ½ pounds medium shrimp

1 small red pepper

1 small green pepper

1 medium red onion

½ pound green olives, pitted

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Peel the shrimp. In a medium saucepan, bring salted water to a boil over high heat. Boil 3-5 minutes, until shrimp turn pink. Empty shrimp into strainer, and rinse with cold running water.

Boil the calamari in salted water until tender, about 3 to 5 minutes.

Break the crab meat into ½ inch pieces with your fingers and a fork. Place the shrimp, octopus, and crab meat in a large glass or ceramic bowl.

Rinse and seed the peppers, and cut into lengthwise into ¼ inch slices, and then cut each slice in half crosswise. Dice the onion. Add peppers, onion, and olives to seafood in bowl. Toss lightly.

Add olive oil and lemon juice to bowl, and mix to coat seafood and vegetables. Lightly salt and pepper to taste and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving.

To Serve: Divide equally into 8 small bowls and serve with sliced baguettes.

Serves 8.

Recipe courtesy of Mike DeSimone and Jeff Jenssen

Soy Tofu Ceviche from Trio in Palm Springs

Trio Soy Tofu Ceviche

We’re always on the lookout for dishes that we truly enjoy and can replicate at home for our vegetarian friends. This one fits both bills and it pairs perfectly with a crisp, clean Albariño. We first had this delicious ceviche when we attended Modernism Week 2017 in Palm Springs California. During the day we attended architecture lectures and toured stunning mid-century houses. In the evenings we enjoyed impromptu cocktail parties at stores along North Palm Canyon Drive, before sitting down to dinner at one of the town’s numerous restaurants. We were lucky to score a table at Trio Restaurant and experience Tony Marchese’s great cuisine. He was kind enough to give us his recipe for Trio’s Soy Tofu Ceviche.

Trio Restaurant in Palm Springs

Wine Pairing: Mar de Frades Albariño, Rias Baixas, Spain: Light and fruity with a strong backbone of minerality, this wine is a perfect match for the zestiness of the citrus marinade and creaminess of the tofu.

Mar de Frades Albariño

Trio Soy Tofu Ceviche Recipe

2 cups edamame

1 ½ cups firm tofu, cut into ½ inch cubes

1/8 cup fresh lime juice

1 ½ tablespoons fresh lemon juice

3 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

8 medium tomatoes, diced

2 cucumbers, peeled and diced

½ large white onion, diced

¼ cup Sirracha sauce

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 avocados, sliced (for garnish)

1 bag tortilla or pita chips (for dipping)

Combine all ingredients in a large glass bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 2 hours before serving.

To serve: Divide into 8 small bowls, garnish with sliced avocado, and serve with tortilla or pita chips.

Serves 8