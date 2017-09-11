CH-CH-CHANGES

9/11 changed everything and change is the one single thing that either torments or fortifies the American spirit, depending on what piece of U.S. real estate you happen to call home.

Most of us are born with home and hearth rituals and traditions that reflect our ethnic or religious convictions and those consistencies, which feel like they are burrowed deep within our genome system, especially as we grow older, are enormously comforting.

That is why so many people crave the status quo.

They want tomorrow to feel like yesterday and today.

It’s why I think we’re so preoccupied with the weather. Farmers used to squint into the horizon at any given point of any given season and predict the weather with complete accuracy. It wasn’t very scientific. If the birds were sitting, grouped together in formation, on a telephone line then it’s going to rain. If his knees were barking, that meant snow.

Who needs education or technology when you have inherent weather vane wisdom?

That kind of can-do spirit is what got us through any one of the wars that Ken Burns has made a 200 part film on. It’s what delights Tom Hanks and before him, Jimmy Stewart who exhibited it in Frank films like “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.”

It’s that very drive and believe that our God is the only god that turned us from Thanksgiving sharing Pilgrims into the planet’s biggest aggressors who pretty much grabbed the land away from the Native Americans by declaring them immigrants and deporting them DACA or Muslim ban style, with all the finesse and patience of a voracious elbow shoving shopper at the Barney’s sale, We wrapped up that final solution nice and tidy in blankets full of Smallpox.

Our Founding Fathers, the original cast of Hamilton, who were escaping tyranny, made it clear in our Constitution that there would be a separation of church and state for the very same reason. They even created a second amendment that would give permission for us to arm ourselves into a militia should our status quo be attacked. No single outside power was going to have too much power. It would be regulated checks and balance style and we would be protected from any kind of abuse.

It’s amazing how in a few brief two hundred years, just like we pulled the rug was pulled out from under the Native Americans, we pulled the run out under the Constitution to fit our need to assassinate Sandy Hook children or shoot Gabby Giffords in the face without a shred of national moral conscience or even regret. Some Sandy Hook parents have been assaulted by phone call threats from gun enthusiasts who claim that the tragedy was a hoax created by the liberals to take away their weapons. Just let that sink into your head for a moment. Can you imagine losing a child like that and then being terrorized? And what do we as a nation do about it? Absolutely nothing. I mean according to Scarlett O’Hara, tomorrow is another day.

Here is the problem, folks. The U.S. has become US. It’s all about US now. Not you. Not them. US.

And that has happened because, during his inauguration speech, that is exactly what Trump declared in his under-attended, babbling 15 speech, the shortest in history (to match his severely limited attention span).

His fiery isolationist rhetoric, spoken directly to his primitive base only, made me think of the guy who waves the GO flag at NASCAR. The race, or should I say, the race issue, was on.

Change. America hates change.

America wants change on its own terms, just like an Affluenza kid wants to be exonerated for mowing down and killing people with his car. It’s all about self-entitlement without moral responsibility.

Tomorrow Apple will once again hand deliver the future to the drooling, Lazy-Boy segment of America who doesn’t have to lift a finger to buy in. Apple does all the grunt work. We don’t have to do one ounce of work. No research, no invention in our garages, no endless hours of experimentation, no dreaming whatsoever.

All we have to do is compete online like we are in a NASCAR race for the privilege of spending $1000+ for a phone Cooked by Tim in order to win a piece of the future for now future.

Because nothing that Apple or any other tech company has to offer has much of a shelf life. As long as Amazon has that self-stimulating, deeply gratifying,“buy now” click button, there will always be that need for that seemingly justifiable, in the impulsive moment, reason to abuse our budget and violate our common sense Again.

Part of the reason that I am an Apple guy, which I have been since 1984, when I was literally the only person on any television show that I wrote on, who was not on some PC, was that it felt and continues to feel, like an extension of me.

By eliminating the baffling sub-directories that crushed your brain on anything Microsoft, it was instead, a beautifully designed, intuitive and therefore seductive universe.

Instead of making your feel like a teacup monkey, it made you feel like you, Florence, was the machine and are free flying into the endless universe of the world wide web with complete abandon or instructions required.

To his day, working on Apple hardware is like dating a hot woman who is clearly out of your league who for some inexplicable reason is in love with you and will obey your every desire.

It is a nerd’s paradise and ultimate fantasy actualized which is why I am already salivating like a fox outside the hen house, gripping my credit card so tightly that my palm now has the word “Visa” permanently memorialized into it. Wait till I get my hands on tomorrow, tomorrow.

All these gifts are the delights of a two-year-old, which I think most Americans, emotionally, still are. We demand attention, want everything done for us NOW, and throw tantrums and road rages when things don’t go our way.

Since most everything on an existential level is impossible to cope with, nothing works better for the masses than an entertaining, diverting fairy tale. Hence religion, television, and promises from the false prophets who we elect to office.

I would argue that coping with change is a geographical phenomenon.

To me the feeble whimper fall of the Village Voice and the world of N.Y. Taxis, thanks to that bitch Uber, are what we New Yorkers deal with ALL the time. We mourn, we move on. And if things don’t change fast enough, we get very irritated and very loud until Second Avenue subways and Tappan Z bridges get rebuilt.

But that is not true in other places.

The fall of Confederate statues, for many Southerners, requires a copious amount of heart injected Novocaine.

The lust for automatic weapons as well, in places like Texas, when challenged, turns the average everyday guy into an NRA defender of Alamo-like proportions.

It is no great irony to me that the dynamic duo of Harvey and Irma (who sound like my VERY Jewish pinochle playing Aunt and uncle) should be giving the ultimate lesson about change to two Republican states whose leaders have unilaterally called Global warming a hoax. It’s the same kind of irony that happens when a GOP baseball playing congressman, who is virulently anti-gay, is rescued and tended to by a gay person right after being shot by yet another gun wielding lunatic.

Change, my fellow grown-ups and almost grown ups, is going to happen whether you like it or not and nothing about that is going to change.

And if you resist, it will somehow come at you with the kind of force that will literally bang you right off your feet.

In this era of populist politics, where our leader for now (a problem which is guaranteed by law to change sooner or later) somehow pulls off the sucker born every minute illusion that he is the Messiah arrived to preach directly to the extremist alt-right heavengelicals and fringe lunatics, then all we can do is wait out the storm.

That particular storm, in this case, just like Harvey and Irma, will do incredible damage.

Eventually, everyone will come back out into the sunlight in search of their past in the hopes of so they can build themselves a safe, predictable future.

On Sunday, Stephen K.K.K. Bannon, during the storm no less, was on Sixty Minutes, with his throbbing about to implode jaw bones, going toe to toe for a little War of the Charlie Roses and spoke like a 1940’s union organizer and part time amateur boxer, far more clearly than Trump ever could, revealing himself to be the true Ayn Rand of American Politics, which made me think of the irony that Gary Cooper played John Doe, Mr. Deeds and Howard Roark. Because isn’t that what has happened here? We went from eight Capraesque years of Obama to Atlas shrugging and flipping us all off.

During his snide, pugilistic performance, like a punt drunk, drunk Joe Frazier challenging the pretty boy champ, Bannon, basically re-performed the inaugural speech, which he no doubt wrote for our current ventriloquist dummy for politics president.

The meat and potatoes message was clear: he was the new windbag storm in town and Jews (whose code words are “media,” “Hamptons’), African Americans, Hispanics and Muslims were on notice. The change ahead will be based on a complete dismantling of every single department, from Justice to education to the EPA, so the new white order can reign supreme. Behind closed doors, as a reward for praising the President, King Jung Un style and destroying all the individual departments from Education to the EPA, Mrs. Mitch McConnell, and all those Goldman Sachs ex-pats get to revel in the elimination of any laws that prohibit any kind of profit, even if it means putting people’s health or even lives at risk. Standing Rock? The hell with your holy land and spirits.

Trump owns 9% of that pipeline.

Every single thing that President Obama did on a humanitarian level will be obliterated.

Breitbart is the new bible and your preachers will be The Pence of Nodding Head, Rush Limbaugh, Alex Jones and of course, Fox News. It’s amazing that Fox was crippled by so many accusations of sexual harassment and yet the towering statue to sexual harassment, Billy Bush’s very own locker room pal, Trump, remains, well, erect, just like Robert E. Lee.

The illusion that Bannon created last night is that the guy in charge is making swift and carefully orchestrated. strategic decisions counter punching all the day, speaking for the people, when in fact he’s nothing more than the untrained musician in the back row of the symphony, playing a kazoo off key.

There is no vision other than a path of destruction at your expense. What ushered him into power was ill-informed, delusional frustration on the right and a sudden epidemic of apathy everywhere else. If the Democrats are guilty anything, it’s terrible PR and hubris. Hillary comes from tony Chappaqua and Bernie came from the Bronx (which is another code word).

The Democrats desperately need the great Brown hope who together with a middle American apple pie guy or gal, can speak the language of the common man and woman. Trump to them did not come from New York.

He came from television where he leaped right off the screen with the rock solid image of Boardroomman (On The Apprentice, to no one’s surprise the boardroom was a fake set) along with the dynamic duo of his children, Connie and Fredo, to continue hiring and firing like gun’s a blazing.’ Even though at first, his campaign was a showman’s attempt to help the ratings of his desperately failing show (NBC was about to slash the budget) and even though he opened by working off a page from the Howard Stern playbook (a show that Trump was on almost as much as Beetlejuice and High Pitched Eric) by calling Mexicans rapists and murderers and demanding the building of a wall, the rich boy goof, accidentally tapped right into the racist zeitgeist of Hitler’s America making him the Face in the Crowd.

Trump was showered with love and even though it was tainted with hate and bigotry, he saw big dollar signs coming his way.

And Bannon, who after trying to create Sarah Palin (he wrote her speeches too) was in search of the next idiot (that Lenin said you needed in order to achieve ultimate power) and you can only imagine the chubby that he got watching Trump’s ascent.

Obama was voted on a promise of Change.

Trump was voted in to destroy any semblance of change.

As far as I can tell, the change deniers of America, no matter what tornados or hurricane or jet plane hits them, will learn absolutely nothing because all they want is what they want and what they want is more of the same.

After all, they live off a menu that has one item listed.