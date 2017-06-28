Chad Kroeger: “When I Woke Up, I Sounded Just Like The Loser From Nickelback”

Undergoing vocal-cord surgery is never of fun thing, especially when you’re the singer of a multi-million record selling rockband. So when Chad Kroeger, frontman for Canadian rock band Nickelback, found out he had a cyst that needed to be removed he was obviously a bit worried. But after the surgery, Kroeger quickly discovered that having the operation almost felt like getting new tires on a car, and he was ready to take it for a spin. “i got in my car, turned the radio up a little bit, and thought I want to see what my voice sounds like. I went for one and it was all there. I went for another one and it was really, really high. I had goosebumps, nearly had tears in my eyes. I called the guys and said, listen to this.”