Chad Michael Murray Revived This Iconic Role For A Hospital Prom

Heartthrob Austin Ames came to life for just one night.

Chad Michael Murray brought out his “A Cinderella Story” character for the Children’s Hospital of Orange County’s annual Oncology Prom on Saturday. About 250 patients attended the 16th annual prom, which had an “Alice in Wonderland” theme, according to the Orange County Register. Murray was there with fellow teenage dreams Jake T. Austin and Drake Bell on a mission to make dreams come true.

Eat your hearts out, ladies.

Oncology Prom is a chance for young cancer patients to have a fun time that can distract from the health struggles they have every day. For just a little while, these kids can escape their daily battles and dance with their friends and family.

... And maybe their celebrity crushes dressed as their favorite movie prince.

The 35-year-old actor posted a short video to his Instagram, showing one of the incredibly decorated rooms and calling the event “the greatest prom I’ve ever seen.” Murray wrote about how amazing the experience was for him.

“I brought Austin Ames out of retirement, I mean hey, it’s prom!” the actor wrote. “Met the best kids & got to dance with my wife at her first prom. Thank you to @warnerbrosentertainment for letting me take the wardrobe out for a night. Big win- IT STILL FITS!”

Don’t be humble, Chad Michael Murray.

Let’s just take a moment to remember what he looked like back in 2004.

Hello.

He’s still as fit as ever.

There’s nothing here that doesn’t still stop us and steal our breath. We hope those girls were properly prepared before the event.

Murray also did a brief live stream on Facebook as the night began, cheesing it up and trying to reference his “Cinderella Story” role. He told everyone watching that they were his “Nomad.”

Good try.

Nomad609 was Austin’s anonymous screen name in the movie — you know, back when AOL Instant Messenger was the only cool way to communicate. If he wanted to be cute, he should have called the audience the screen name of his secret crush, PrincetonGirl818.