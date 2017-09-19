Designer Hussein Chalayan’s London Fashion Week presentation turned a lot of heads.

The design house, which describes itself as alternative luxury fashion, sent models down the runway in Swarovski-encrusted headgear.

Not one for Tesco's: 165,000 Swarovski crystals embellished the headdresses at Hussein Chalayan 💎 #LFW pic.twitter.com/6SOBngI5MF — Pandora Sykes (@PINsykes) September 17, 2017

CHRIS J RATCLIFFE via Getty Images Models present creations by British designer Hussein Chalayan during his catwalk at London Fashion Week on Sept. 17.

CHRIS J RATCLIFFE via Getty Images The models walking out to take their places.

CHRIS J RATCLIFFE via Getty Images What do you make of the headgear?

Chalayan opened up about the theme of the show and described it as “the idea of the lost individuals in a digital world. And living with the opinion of others, but at the same time being empowered by the entitled state,” according to Vogue.

Many loyal followers of Chalayan described the show as a “masterpiece,” “brilliant” and “one of your best shows ever” on the brand’s Instagram page and New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman described the look as “Motherboard chic and disassociation.”

But, of course, people on Twitter had other thoughts:

C'moff it. They've just got their heads stuck in some fancy art work.🖌🖍 https://t.co/wrlRbMcPAn — Jimmy (@HowisonJim) September 17, 2017

one time i got my head stuck in a toilet seat at sears https://t.co/Eyuj9ypnJd — Curt Hopkins (@curthopkins) September 17, 2017

CHALAYAN IS THE FUTURE pic.twitter.com/rsBt7G7PMy — chàlukya (@pradabinbag) September 17, 2017

These are an absolute joke! Swarovski crystal-studded stocks?! How very 1750 Puritan punishment! — Demolition Jan (@JannyCrosscheck) September 18, 2017

Somehow, the headboards aren’t even the craziest thing we’ve seen yet at London Fashion Week. Christopher Kane recently sent models down the runway in rhinestone Crocs:

Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images A model walks the runway at the Christopher Kane Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show on Sept. 18, 2017 in London, England.

And at New York Fashion Week, Helmut Lang introduced us all to bras that double as purses:

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images A model walks the runway at Helmut Lang Seen By Shayne Oliver show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 11 in New York City.

And let us not forget the “My Pussy, My Choice” show from Berlin-based design house Namilia:

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images A model walks the runway at the Namilia fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 9 in New York City.