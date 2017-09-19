Designer Hussein Chalayan’s London Fashion Week presentation turned a lot of heads.
The design house, which describes itself as alternative luxury fashion, sent models down the runway in Swarovski-encrusted headgear.
Chalayan opened up about the theme of the show and described it as “the idea of the lost individuals in a digital world. And living with the opinion of others, but at the same time being empowered by the entitled state,” according to Vogue.
Many loyal followers of Chalayan described the show as a “masterpiece,” “brilliant” and “one of your best shows ever” on the brand’s Instagram page and New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman described the look as “Motherboard chic and disassociation.”
But, of course, people on Twitter had other thoughts:
Somehow, the headboards aren’t even the craziest thing we’ve seen yet at London Fashion Week. Christopher Kane recently sent models down the runway in rhinestone Crocs:
And at New York Fashion Week, Helmut Lang introduced us all to bras that double as purses:
And let us not forget the “My Pussy, My Choice” show from Berlin-based design house Namilia:
What will the rest of London Fashion Week bring us?
