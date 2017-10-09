Challenge Our Black Youth To Be Leaders

Our young people are facing some of their biggest challenges today, including pressure from their peers, witnessing their friends die in our city streets and other pressures of this world while their village is doing D**K and P***Y challenges on social media.

We are living in interesting times and it appears our country is falling apart. However, I believe that we as a people can come together and influence change in our country. It’s time that we refuse to be part of the problem and become the solution. Quickly social media responds to the leader of this country, but fail to see the distractions that are planted to keep them bound. We have chaos all around us and yet continue to entertain the foolery that plague our community. You have the POWER to influence change and it’s time that you exercise the POWER that lies within you.

I recently saw a challenge that went viral on Facebook that shook me to my core and it truly amazed me how we as a people can come together against police brutality, White Supremacist and create such an uproar about the dysfunctional leadership we are experiencing in our county, but can create ignorant challenges that only adds to the dysfunctional society that we are living in.

“A man who stands for nothing will fall for anything.”- Malcom X

Many of us have been given a platform to inspire, motivate and encourage others to dream, but are we using our platforms wisely. The next generation are afraid to walk their neighborhoods in which they live, struggling to stay in school, promoting violence and every day a young woman or young man is losing their life to the hands of someone that has no regard for their life.

Our young women are doing whatever to get attention and as a mother of twin girls I’ve come to realize that it is vital to challenge them to not follow the crowd, but to stand for what’s right. If you are going to volunteer your time in entertaining challenges on social media please at the end of your video have a positive message in place for our young people that are facing daily challenges that could determine life or death situations. When AIDS is running ramped in the black community the last challenge we need is a D**K and P***Y challenge.

“Change does not roll in on the wheels of inevitability, but comes through continuous struggle. And so, we must straighten our backs and work for our freedom. A man can't ride you unless your back is bent." -Martin Luther King Jr.

Becoming a part of the problem and not the solution can lead to the next generation repeating the challenges and foolishness that were created to shame us and those that worked so hard so that we can become honorable men and women of society. We must think before we participate in the foolishness that was created to only distract us and keep up bound. Today our young women are struggling with their self-image and acceptance and they are entertaining thoughts of tweaking their bodies to fit the worlds image of what quote on quote looks good.

What are we teaching the next generation if we are lost? The image of our young women portrayed in music videos, television shows and those images, photo shopped in magazines are not who they are. Our young women are queens, but we as women we must rise and set the example that our young women deserve to see. To bring change, we must first become the change that is needed.

Growing up, many women played a big role in my life. I looked up to them in areas in which I needed understanding whether as a child or as an adult; I learned a great deal from them. Growing up as a young woman I ran home every day after school at 4:30 to watch the Oprah Winfrey Show and she was one of the many women that I looked up to. I am sure that there is another young woman that is looking up to Regina Hall and Issa Rae which are two amazing black women that are dominating the Film Industry.

Many adults were disappointed to see that the phenomenal songbird Erykah Badu runs a boot camp call B.L.I.N.D. for inner city youth was one of the many that participated in the challenge. Understand the responsibility that you carry being in the public eye and know that the moves that you are making are under the microscope as you are inspiring and motivating another young woman that dreams to one day dominate the industry.

Our young people must see that there is hope outside of their broken environments and that they too do not have to settle for just being average when they have many amazing examples of men and women before them. If you have been blessed as an Actor, Football Player, Basketball Player, Singer and Rapper, which are some of the leading influences in our community adopt a school, create gardens to provide fruits and vegetables in less fortunate areas, create opportunities in your community to teach young people how they too can experience entrepreneurial success.