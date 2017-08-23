10 Inspirational quotes for young black and brown girls from this year’s Black Girls Rock!

Quilt art by Bisa Butler

There’s an old adage that states that the power of life and death are in the tongue. If there is truth to this message, then the overall theme conveyed at this year’s Black Girls Rock! award show celebration spoke nothing but life over the audience and television viewers who tuned in. There were so many empowering and inspirational words declared over the lives of both young girls and women.

A recurring theme present throughout the presentation was the message that there’s power and responsibility that accompanies taking ownership of your true identity. All of the honorees conveyed through their words that: you have the power to define your own identity, obstacles are meant to be overcome and that no matter what your unique gifts may be, there’s a great empowerment that manifest when you have the courage to change the narrative and challenge the norm.

Below are 10 inspirational excerpts from quotes spoken at this year’s award show.

1. “The sky is not the limit. It’s only the view.” -Taraji Henson

2. “Find the people that fit you.” -Issa Rae

3. “Each of you has something to give.” -Roberta Flack

4. “Who are we, not to be, after all?” -Yara Shahidi

5. “We’re not to take a backseat to anybody.” -Maxine Waters

6. “Challenge the norm, and change the narrative.”-Ibtihaj Muhammad

7. “Know who you are, and know that it’s alright to be a black girl.” -Suzanne Shank

8. “No one else is like you, and that is what makes you most valuable!” -Issa Rae

9. “Black girls, truly in my opinion, are the most poppin!” -Solange