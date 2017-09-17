Stephen Colbert started his gig hosting the 69th annual Emmy Awards with a song — and enlisted the help of Chance the Rapper to take it to the next level.

Colbert did a classic song-and-dance about the bleak reality of 2017 that makes escaping to the world of entertainment all too appealing. “Everything is better on TV!” he sang, as your fave faces from “Blackish,” “This Is Us,” “Better Things” and other shows clapped along.

Chance took over the mic at one point during the segment to remind those watching that while TV is fun, it’s also important to speak out against the injustices of the world.

“I love television, it’s a pleasant distraction,” Chance sang, “But just imagine taking action.”

What do we have to do to get @chancetherapper to host the #Emmys next year? pic.twitter.com/Vu4tuZJnRG — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) September 18, 2017

In his rap, Chance related current issues with TV shows, asking, “I love ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ in fact, I’m addicted / But where’s the cop show where one gets convicted?” The line is likely a reference to the rarity of police convictions after fatal shooting deaths.

Next Chance mentioned that he thinks ”‘M*A*S*H’ rocks, but if Hawkeye can be a soldier, why not Laverne Cox?” — seemingly referencing the president’s decision to ban transgender service members from serving in the military (Cox is a prominent transgender actress and activist).

The rapper is no stranger to activism. After donating $2.2 million to Chicago public schools, the musician announced he would be making an award show for educators. Earlier this year, his birthday party raised $100,000 to benefit kids in the midwestern city.

Those watching seemed to find Chance’s spot a welcome addition to the opening.

I think that @chancetherapper is the best human we have right now. — Busy Philipps (@Busyphilipps25) September 18, 2017

Of course Chance the Rapper is here. CBS knows what the kids like. #EMMY2017 — Chancellor Agard🇬🇾 (@chancelloragard) September 18, 2017

OK...No disrespect to Colbert, but Chance the Rapper should have done the entire #Emmys opening number. — Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) September 18, 2017