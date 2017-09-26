Chance The Rapper Debuts Powerful New Song 48 Hours After Writing It

Chance The Rapper stopped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Monday night to perform an unreleased song the artist wrote just two days before his appearance.

“I feel like we can just say this on TV,” Chance said. “So I was supposed to come and perform. And I was going to do ‘Grown Ass Kid,’ which is an unreleased song from Coloring Book.” The artist said he couldn’t perform it for reasons he did not want to discuss, so he wrote a new track ... on Saturday.

He performed the new song, which remains untitled, alongside Daniel Caesar.

Colbert and Chance previously worked together on the “Late Show” host’s opening number for the 2017 Emmy Awards.

The artist brought some depth to Colbert’s act when he rapped, “I love television, it’s a pleasant distraction / But just imagine taking action / I love ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ in fact, I’m addicted / But where’s the cop show where one gets convicted?”

What do we have to do to get @chancetherapper to host the #Emmys next year? pic.twitter.com/Vu4tuZJnRG — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) September 18, 2017