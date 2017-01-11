Chance The Rapper Graces GQ Cover, Talks Kanye And Rapper Stereotypes

GQ Chance the Rapper poses for GQ's February issue.

Chance the Rapper will be gracing the cover of GQ’s February issue and Chano lovers (or anyone that has internet access, actually) can read what the charming Chicagoan had to say about the stigmas associated with rappers and his longtime mentor, Kanye West.

In the feature, which GQ published online Wednesday, the Grammy-nominated musician revealed that he’s learned to embrace the term “rapper” although he’s aware that rappers are sometimes looked down upon.

“I hate that when you introduce yourself, and you’re a rapper, sometimes you gotta say, ‘I’m a musician.’ Or, ‘I’m an artist.’” Chance told the magazine. “I’m a rapper! You should be able to say that shit and, like, make someone scared in a good way. Like, ‘Oh shit, you might know the president!’ It should feel that way.”

He also gave his input on everything from romance to “Make America Great Again.” He even went on to share his thoughts on fellow Chicagoan and controversial mentor Kanye West saying, “I don’t think I ever wanted to be like Kanye in personality.”

The February issue of GQ magazine, which Chance also shares with The Weeknd, will be available on newsstands beginning January 24. In the meantime, you can check out the full feature here.

GQ The Weeknd is also on the cover of GQs February issue.