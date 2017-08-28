STYLE
08/28/2017 10:33 am ET

Someone Named Chanel West Coast Looked Just Like Fergie At The VMAs

G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S.

By Jamie Feldman

If you, like us, sat in front of your televisions Sunday night thinking, “Wow, Fergie looks great, if not a bit dressed down for the MTV Video Music Awards,” we have some news.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images
NOT FERGIE.

The woman in question was not Fergie at all, but rather someone named Chanel West Coast

West Coast, for those of us feeling old at the moment, is a rapper and television personality who has appeared on MTV’s “Ridiculousness.”

Once you get over the fact that she is, in fact, not Fergie Ferg, you might be able to focus on that killer coordinating set, designed by Mimi Tran

Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Great look.

For reference, here is a photo of actual Fergie. 

Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Not Chanel West Coast.

Here’s hoping we cleared a few things up for some people. 

RELATED...

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERIES
MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet
Suggest a correction
Jamie Feldman Fashion & Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Mtv Music Awards Mtv Video Music Awards Fergie Chanel West Coast
Subscribe to the Lifestyle email.
Life hacks and juicy stories to get you through the week.
Someone Named Chanel West Coast Looked Just Like Fergie At The VMAs

CONVERSATIONS