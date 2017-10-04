Change your mindset for moving towards a long-term success

I heard quite a many things about girls being better than boys in many things like being punctual, maintaining cleanliness, public speaking and developing healthy relationships.

It is quite disheartening to hear these things when you have a baby boy. I always kept myself and my son away from this kind of mindset for boys and girls. And with time I could found that my son is pretty good at maintaining cleanliness around him, he greets everyone well and manages to be punctual to his timetable. This was just an instance that I came across recently. I believe all people, young and old, are at the possibility of captivating a fixed mindset. And it is this mindset that promotes and hinders our growth.

‘Want to make your team more productive. Start using ProofHub.’

The fixed mindset is developed on the basis of what we listen, what we see and what we read. If you think your life is getting out of control, it is because you have chosen to part with the controls. During my college days, I have always fascinated what makes most people more successful than others when everybody is aiming high? How people like Richard Branson, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates are driven to the highest levels of success?

I have seen a lot of things happening to a lot of people and eventually, I learned that all the successful people shared the same smart mindset that anyone of us can follow. It will surely do us good no matter what are our aspirations. Being the Marketing Manager at ProofHub, I have many responsibilities to handle and I always try to keep my team motivated to have a growth mindset for long-term success. Throughout the last 5 years, I have discovered these smart mindsets that set apart the successful people from others.

Obstacle is the way forward

Some people are paralyzed by when some obstacle strikes them while others manage to thrive it. Ryan Holiday's The Obstacle Is the Way: The Timeless Art of Turning Trials into Triumph offers a mantra and mindset that everyone should pursue. Problems are merely a chance to grow stronger. You should always be ready to take another step until you succeed. This mindset will help you to cross any obstacles in life. In the end what will matter is not the obstacles that you come across, but also how you see them and how you react to them. Your reaction will determine your success. Rather than giving an excuse of your obstacles, turn them into stepping stones.

Know and accept yourselves

One simple rule for success is to “accept yourself”. Your life will just work in a better way when you accept all your strengths and weaknesses. You are an introvert or extrovert or you have the low self-confidence or you are not that flawless in speaking English? Just accept it. People like Bill Gates or J.K. Rowling don’t try to be something they aren’t. If you waste your hours in fighting against what you are not, you will probably not be fruitful. Praise yourself for the things you do. Developing this mindset will create opportunities for growth in your career.

It’s okay to suck at most things sometimes

I always liked to be good at everything. I succeeded at almost everything I tried because I did hardly try anything I thought I was not awesome at. But this does not hold a good mindset. A smart mindset relies on those who just start anything they care about without assuming whether they are good at it or not. It is simple to understand that if you want to be great at some point in your career, you have to start right now. At times you would suck at it, but what matters is that you at least gave a try. Your first book, post, podcast, app, blog, interview, the pitch will not be great. That is how you will grow by taking chances. Develop a mindset to not to quit when you experience the first disappointment. You will only become better with practice.

Luck is not the deciding factor

If you really think that luck is enough in a career and you don't need talent or you do not need to work hard. You are wrong this time. People with a growth mindset are unusually "lucky." They do not use a magic spell or have some chemical formula, they just create and take advantage of opportunities around them. Nobody can be successful by just relying on their luck. Though good fortune plays a big role in whatever we do but it is definitely not the deciding factor. Keep a mindset that will always find you in the right place at right time and be open to opportunities.

Can success be really achieved by changing our mindset?

The question still prevails in your mind? Just try to keep aside the above points always and see how things change. However, you might be smart enough to achieve anything but your fixed mindset is something that is abstaining yours from success. Develop a growth mindset and with your perseverance and efforts overcome all the challenges.

**********

About Author

Let me send you my best stuff, click here to subscribe now!

**********