Changing The Game For Corporate B2B Banking

Summer may be coming to a close but corporate B2B banking is heating up. It is changing and the impact can be felt by everyone. Globally, banks are evolving, not only the way they market to business customers, but also the way they service them. Corporate finance, which is traditionally a slow-moving business with little change, is finding its way into a more modern era, with the use of technologies like payment cards and payments processing.

For example, just today, Mutual of Omaha Bank and CSI globalVCard announced a program together which will enable Mutual of Omaha Bank to increase their revenue through payments technologies, while offering their corporate customers the ability to process vendor payments through secured cards. What this really means is that users of this technology will have a digital audit trail which, prior to this, was done manually.

Change like this enables banks to offer, and market to their customers differently. It is a strategic decision, built out of a need for change. Banks can now demonstrate their proven technologies, while customers can reduce their fraud risk significantly. At a time when most organizations don’t get to turn their streamlined processes into profit centers, this just makes sense.

The need to offer programs like this has been around for quite a while, but it is only now that corporate finance organizations are taking advantage of it. The fact that they can turn what is typically a bottom-line expense, into a profit center is significant. They have seen this happen in other areas of corporate finance as well, from payments to travel and beyond as well. As finance professionals, they understand the true value this presents.