Changing the world through basketball

Based on HuffPost article, the Beijing International Studies University Press and the Foreign Language Teaching and Research Press (FLTRP) referenced content from it to create a unit in the Readaholic Eclectic, a complement to the Senior High School textbook and K-12 textbook series that has sold more than all the Harry Potter books combined.

The Senior High School textbook unit was produced by the Foreign Language Teaching and Research Press (FLTRP), the publishing arm of Beijing Foreign Studies University - the largest university press in China and New Standard English.

Jamal Atkins is featured in both the textbook and article. A Baltimore native and proud graduate of St. Frances Academy, Atkins operates the Basketball Academy of Excellence in Zambia and is an accomplished educator that uses basketball to empower students, families and communities. Follow Atkins and his Academy on Facebook.