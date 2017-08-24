About That Time Channing Tatum Made Jenna Dewan Cry Before He Proposed

Ever since we saw them in “Step Up,” Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have been one of our favorite Hollywood couples. We especially love how they never shy away from talking about their relationship, whether that means their sex life, their first night together or just wishing each other a happy anniversary.
On Wednesday, Tatum shared another intimate story ― this time, about his proposal, which didn’t really go as planned.
“When I proposed to my wife, I did something pretty cruel because I thought she was on to me. I basically told her I never wanted to get married to try to throw her off,” the “Logan Lucky” star told BBC’s Radio One’s Nick Grimshaw.
Understandably, Dewan was upset with Tatum’s revelation.
“I told her, ‘I don’t believe in the institution of marriage, and I don’t think I ever want to get married. Ever.’ She basically broke down crying,” Tatum said as he laughed. “I thought, ‘This is not going well at all,’ so I had to propose to her sooner rather than later.”
(Things went much better when the star helped a caller propose to his girlfriend on the air.)
Luckily for Tatum, all was forgiven after he gave Dewan the ring. The couple married in 2009 in Malibu, California, and welcomed their daughter, Everly, in 2013.
