Chapter Thirty-four: Ma'am and Relish sitting in a tree...

Relish invites himself in. I try to explain that I am on my way out. He insists I speak with him. Confused husband comes downstairs and I panic! Will my two paramours fight over me? Confused husband is out of shape and has a bad back. Relish has a gun . I am so happy I have my vintage damsel in distress dress on! I could not have picked a more apropos ensemble! Sometimes, I marvel at my own fashion sense!

At the sight of Detective Relish, Confused husband breaks out into a wide grin. They shake hands like too long lost friends. Confused husband asks with hope, "So you are here to take her back to the slammer I assume? I mean after all, she did kidnap that old guy and take him to the airport. "I cannot believe Confused husband!

Detective Relish raises his one eyebrow (must remember to Google how to do that!). "I figured that was you." he says, "And your husband has just confirmed it." I glare at Confused husband who is smiling at me sheepishly. I think of choking him!

Confused husband invites Relish into our kitchen for coffee. They start talking sports. I cannot believe this nonsense! I point out to the two imbeciles that I need to go to work, people need rides, and I need material. The two dufuses are so engrossed in conversation, they don't even notice I've left.

In the car, I purge to Blanche about my love triangle. I explain how Detective Relish is stalking me, and Confused husband is clueless! Of course, Blanche and her infamous timing, chimes for me to pick up someone named Oscar. (Remember to Google replacing Blanche with George Clooney.)