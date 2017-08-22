: Kat Akcakanat , Contributor Unique, a good sense of humor and waiting for my close up!!!!

Chapter Thirty-Three: Ma'am and Ernest Hemingway

08/22/2017 11:04 am ET

Thanks to the inspirational sisters, I  am feeling the writer in me come alive as I speed down Connecticut Ave!  I am feeling my inner Dorothy Parker and Jane Austen come out.  I smile to myself.  I am a female writer.  I am in a group of elite peers (okay, albeit they are dead- must Google still alive female authors!).

Blanche chimes in that I am to pick up Ernest.  How fortuitous I think!  Ernest as in Hemingway, OMG!   It is a sign!  What if this Ernest is a writer too?   I feel my excitement grow!  What if his last name is Hemingway?  What if he is a descendant of the great writer? I cannot believe my luck!  He has no profile picture, so I have nothing to go on.  I give a shout out to the nuns for having tossed a miracle my way!

I stop at Blanche's command and see a rotund Santa Clause type man sitting on a bus stop bench.  If one squints, he could pass for Hemingway.  I cannot believe this!  That must be him!  I honk and roll down my window, calling out ''Ernest hop in!"  He saunters  over and gets in.  I greet him with the best writer greeting I can muster.  "Welcome to your chariot,  Ernest.  I look forward to our intellectual conversation as only two writers can have.  I am positive you are a writer as I."

Ernest studies me with a glazed look.  He then says, " Of course I am a damn rider!  I'm in your car, you nincompoop!"  Startled at how gruff Ernest is, but thrilled that he is a writer like me!  I begin to drive when he asks ''Where the hell are we going?" I inform him his destination is Reagan National. The traffic is heavy, as Ernest and I make our way  through the city to Interstate 395. I ask him where he is going and he barks, "You told me the airport, you nincompoop!  Why are you asking me?  You're the one driving!"

Ernest is a curmudgeon, just like I imagined the real Ernest to be. I ask my Ernest what he likes to write about?  He tells me I am a nincompoop again.  I laugh because I know he says this with affection.  I try to converse with Ernest but realize that with raw genius, one must let it marinate in his brilliant mind.  I therefore allow Ernest to have his alone time with his thoughts and his creativity.

We arrive at Reagan airport, and I pull  up to departures. I inform Ernest that we are here. He calls me a nincompoop and asks me who I am and where are we?  I assume because of his genius, he is a little confused.  I help him out of the car and speed off.  Hoping I will be mentioned in his next novel!

That night, Ernest's picture is splashed all over the evening news.  It seems that Ernest had escaped from a local retirement home and suffers from dementia.  His name is Rolff. The newscaster says that Rolff was last scene with a suspicious looking middle-aged blonde woman.  I am FURIOUS!  Middle aged?  I call the news channel and demand to speak with that newscaster! The bimbo receptionist asks me what this is in regards to?  I inform her that the suspicious looking blonde woman is me, and I am certainly not middle aged!  I inform her that I will be suing her station for age discrimination!  I hang up.

The next morning Detective Relish shows up at my door.....

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Chapter Thirty-Three: Ma'am and Ernest Hemingway

CONVERSATIONS