Chapter Thirty-Three: Ma'am and Ernest Hemingway

Thanks to the inspirational sisters, I am feeling the writer in me come alive as I speed down Connecticut Ave! I am feeling my inner Dorothy Parker and Jane Austen come out. I smile to myself. I am a female writer. I am in a group of elite peers (okay, albeit they are dead- must Google still alive female authors!).

Blanche chimes in that I am to pick up Ernest. How fortuitous I think! Ernest as in Hemingway, OMG! It is a sign! What if this Ernest is a writer too? I feel my excitement grow! What if his last name is Hemingway? What if he is a descendant of the great writer? I cannot believe my luck! He has no profile picture, so I have nothing to go on. I give a shout out to the nuns for having tossed a miracle my way!

I stop at Blanche's command and see a rotund Santa Clause type man sitting on a bus stop bench. If one squints, he could pass for Hemingway. I cannot believe this! That must be him! I honk and roll down my window, calling out ''Ernest hop in!" He saunters over and gets in. I greet him with the best writer greeting I can muster. "Welcome to your chariot, Ernest. I look forward to our intellectual conversation as only two writers can have. I am positive you are a writer as I."

Ernest studies me with a glazed look. He then says, " Of course I am a damn rider! I'm in your car, you nincompoop!" Startled at how gruff Ernest is, but thrilled that he is a writer like me! I begin to drive when he asks ''Where the hell are we going?" I inform him his destination is Reagan National. The traffic is heavy, as Ernest and I make our way through the city to Interstate 395. I ask him where he is going and he barks, "You told me the airport, you nincompoop! Why are you asking me? You're the one driving!"

Ernest is a curmudgeon, just like I imagined the real Ernest to be. I ask my Ernest what he likes to write about? He tells me I am a nincompoop again. I laugh because I know he says this with affection. I try to converse with Ernest but realize that with raw genius, one must let it marinate in his brilliant mind. I therefore allow Ernest to have his alone time with his thoughts and his creativity.

We arrive at Reagan airport, and I pull up to departures. I inform Ernest that we are here. He calls me a nincompoop and asks me who I am and where are we? I assume because of his genius, he is a little confused. I help him out of the car and speed off. Hoping I will be mentioned in his next novel!

That night, Ernest's picture is splashed all over the evening news. It seems that Ernest had escaped from a local retirement home and suffers from dementia. His name is Rolff. The newscaster says that Rolff was last scene with a suspicious looking middle-aged blonde woman. I am FURIOUS! Middle aged? I call the news channel and demand to speak with that newscaster! The bimbo receptionist asks me what this is in regards to? I inform her that the suspicious looking blonde woman is me, and I am certainly not middle aged! I inform her that I will be suing her station for age discrimination! I hang up.