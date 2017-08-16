Charles Krauthammer Slams Trump's Take On Charlottesville As 'A Moral Disgrace'

Columnist and Fox News commentator Charles Krauthammer rebuked President Donald Trump’s behavior at a press conference in New York on Tuesday, calling it a “moral disgrace” while speaking on a Fox News “Special Report” panel.

Krauthammer appeared disturbed when fellow panelist Laura Ingraham suggested that Trump, who was supposed to be talking about infrastructure, simply became “sidetracked” and “got caught in kind of the pundit trap” when he became defensive over his response to the violence at the Charlottesville white supremacy rally.

“To critique what he did today on the grounds that it distracts from the agenda or was a tactical mistake I believe is a cop-out,” Krauthammer told Ingraham. “What Trump did today was a moral disgrace.”

“What he did is he reverted back to where he was on Saturday, and made it very clear that what he read on ... Monday, two days later, was a hostage take, clearly reading off a prompter, saying these denunciations by name of the KKK, et cetera,” he continued.

“That wasn’t Trump speaking. That was the aides speaking.”

At the Trump Tower earlier Tuesday, Trump defended his initial statement on the Charlottesville riots and once again placed the blame on “both sides” of the conflict.

Krauthammer argued that Trump’s off-script press conference revealed the president’s true feelings, though Ingraham argued that Trump had already responded to the hate groups on Monday.

“I’ll tell you why he didn’t [denounce white supremacy] on Saturday, because it’s not what’s in his heart,” he said, adding that his Monday statement condemning Nazis and the KKK was read off a prompter.

“He was not asked to do the press conference. The reason he did it [is because] he has a point to make,” Krauthammer added. “And he made it very plain to the country that what he believes [is] what he said on Saturday and not what he read two days later.”

