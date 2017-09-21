Charleston, SC rockers The Artisanals premiere video for "Angel 42"

Charleston, SC rockers, The Artisanals, have only been a band for less than a year but they are making some serious headway. Already road tested thanks to gigs opening for Band of Horses, Futurebirds and headlining shows of their own, the band has grown comfortable and confident on stage due to their energetic playing and carefully crafted material.

The first taste of their originals is their debut EP entitled Literally, Anywhere. Comprised of Johnny Delaware (formerly of Susto), Clay Houle, Steven Walker, Jordan Hicks, and Josh Hoover, the band spent all of January recording their debut EP and album at The Magic Barn Studio through a 1970 Neve console on all the gear from the now defunct Magic Shop studio in NYC; which recorded David Bowies last two albums, Arcade Fire's The Suburbs, and can be seen on Dave Grohl’s Sonic Highways. The band plans to release a full length album soon.

With a four song EP that is full of standouts, The Artisanals chose to go with "Angel 42" for their first video. It is a track that highlights everything fun and original about the band and the lyric video takes the song to new and far out places. Keep a look out for these guys as they tour the country, they may just become a household name.

Check out "Angel 42" video below...