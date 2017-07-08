CHARLESTON'S SWEETGRASS SOUL

Charleston, South Carolina. How can a visitor grasp this seductive place? The best way isn’t by opening a book or clicking on Google. Instead, pick up a sweetgrass basket, the kind they still sell on the streets of Charleston as they have for centuries, and run your fingers along the closely woven strands. The people here like to say the coils are wound so tight that you can hold water inside the basket. The sweetgrass has a fresh smell, like new-mown hay.

Making such baskets was a craft brought over from West Africa by slaves, each creation personal as a fingerprint. Feel the texture: Charleston past and Charleston present, bitter and sweet, are so closely interwoven that it’s impossible to separate one strand from the next without ripping the 300 year-old tapestry apart.

Approaching Charleston, you pass beneath the moss-draped live oaks of Middleton Place plantation, where the first formal gardens planted in America are in blossom. “I’m going back to dignity and grace,” Rhett Butler said. “I’m going back to Charleston, where I belong.”

The sultry air of Charleston is as enfolding as an embrace. Tonight, we’ll eat shrimp and grits, shad roe and she-crab soup in a restaurant nestled in a restored historic home. I stroll past palmetto trees on picturesque and genteel King Street, which is perfumed with azaleas, adorned with antique street lamps and swirling wrought-iron gates. Close by, horses pull a carriage, clip-clopping down one of the last remaining cobblestone streets.

Suddenly, the spell is broken. I’m standing before the archway of the Old Slave Mart on Chalmers Street. I learn that close to half of all slaves that came to America were brought in through Charleston Harbor. Many stood on tables in this building to be inspected before being auctioned off. How many thousands were there? Here in the Low Country, cultivating rice demanded labor-intensive work that could only be profitable if done by slaves. They toiled and Charleston prospered, making South Carolina by some accounts the richest of all the colonies.

I pass the white steeple of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, built in the 1750s, the oldest surviving church in Charleston. Despite the stain of slavery, they call this the “Holy City” because it boasts over 400 houses of worship. From the beginning, in the 1600s, people of different faiths, including Jews and Quakers, came here to practice their religion freely. Charleston has the oldest continuously operating synagogue in America.

Thanks to the American College of the Building Arts, young apprentices here learn how to restore Charleston’s historic façades, and have revived the dying skills of traditional plastering, carpentry and masonry. But it’s harder to mend what’s inside the city’s beating heart. When sweetgrass, the kind they use for weaving baskets, is burned, the locals say it doesn’t flare up. It smolders. And here smoldering hatreds erupt. I walk down Calhoun Street to the Emmanuel AME Church and find sweetgrass roses woven into the wrought-iron gates — offerings of sympathy, emblems of love and loss, to honor the nine African-American parishioners murdered here two years ago.

Drive twelve miles out of the “Holy City” and you’ll reach a coastal town named Folly Beach, where tourists splash in warm waters beside loggerhead turtles. The city of Charleston itself has as much to do with folly as with church steeples. Was there ever a greater day of folly than April 12, 1861? I walk along the row of imposing homes facing the city’s waterfront and try to picture the townspeople rejoicing from the rooftops. They cheered as the first explosions from Confederate cannons burst over Fort Sumter in Charleston Harbor. I try to imagine their blind joy in that moment that ignited a war where over 600,000 Americans lost their lives.

Because folly is a purely human affliction, I decide to seek refuge in the abundant nature of the surrounding Low Country. As I take Highway 17 North out of the city through pine forests, in the glowering afternoon light I see snowy egrets standing vigil in the marshland, luminous as ghosts. John James Audubon loved painting these birds when he lived here, and you can still see his pictures on display in imposing nearby plantations like Middleton Place. Audubon’s magnificent depictions of birds with their gracefully arched necks and silvery, soaring wings make them seem immortal, immune to the perils of our real world. But when I turn off the highway at the Center for Birds of Prey, a 150-acre wildlife refuge, I see there is no escaping human folly.

A young member of the Center staff, Audrey Poplin, walks towards me with a majestic bald eagle perched on her arm. The raptor ruffles its feathers and I admire its regal grace. I learn that some of the birds are brought here suffering from lead poisoning after eating carrion contaminated with hunters’ bullets. The eagle that Audrey holds was feeding on road kill when it was struck by a car.

The clinic at the Center, open around the clock, cares for more than 600 injured birds of prey and shorebirds each year. After treatment, most are released back into their natural habitat. The eagle that Audrey is showing me will remain here because with its spinal injury, it cannot fend for itself.