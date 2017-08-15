The gang is getting back together ... eventually.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” which recently celebrated 12 years on the air, ended its most recent season with a huge twist: Dennis (Glenn Howerton) would be leaving the group to go be a dad in North Dakota.

With that revelation, and the news that Howerton’s pilot for “AP Bio” was picked up by NBC, headlines like “Howerton Almost Certainly Won’t Be Coming Back To ’Always Sunny’” started to emerge.

Those were some dark times. But we’re talking “Always Sunny,” so Charlie Day is here to brighten our spirits.

When asked about the possibility of the show going on without Dennis, Day told HuffPost, “We really never want to do the show without Dennis. There is a possibility that maybe we would have Dennis in part of a season, not a complete season. I think we would still do a great season. There is a possibility that we have Dennis for an entire season, which would be fantastic.”

He continued, “You know, we’ll see what happens with [Glenn’s] show, but I personally would not want to do the show without Dennis. And talking with Glenn, I know he still has a lot of love for the show and wants to do the show.”

“I imagine we’ve not seen the last of Dennis Reynolds,” Day added.

So don’t give up on Dennis just yet, everyone. Charlie, you are our Dayman.

Day continued chatting with HuffPost about his new campaign for DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket, and finally addressed that rumor about a secret “Game of Thrones” cameo.

How’d you end up in the NFL Sunday Ticket campaign?

I was lucky. They offered me a position, and I saw Mark Wahlberg’s DirecTV ads, and I loved those. I saw that Andreas Nilsson was the director; he’s done probably one of my favorite commercials in the last 10 years. It’s a Volvo commercial with Jean-Claude Van Damme where he’s riding through two 18-wheelers, and the trucks get further apart, and he does the splits. So, I thought he was a good director to do the commercial with and seemed like a lot of fun.

So do you get DirecTV for life now?

I do get DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket now. However, I’m a longtime DirecTV user, so when they offered me the campaign, I had no problem slinging it. It wasn’t like trying to sell Vegemite and pretending that I love eating it.

You’re in one of the new DirecTV ads with Dak Prescott. Any message for Philly fans who might be perturbed since they’re Cowboy rivals?

That’s true. I apologize to anyone who’s under the delusion that I actually am my character from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” For anything I happen to do in my life that does not directly correlate with the behavior of that character that displeases the fans, I truly apologize; however, for anyone who is that delusional, I think, get over it.

I hope you can clear up a rumor for us. Have you heard some “Game of Thrones” fans think they spotted you and Rob McElhenney standing beside Greyworm in an episode?

I love that people think that that was us. I’ve probably been trying to keep that mystery alive, but I feel like that takes away from the fine performances given by whoever those two people were in the masks, so I do not want to take credit for their work. That was, in fact, not us. I’m gonna be hard-pressed to stand in a hot mask and tight leather all day.

HBO

Any possibility of cameoing in the future?