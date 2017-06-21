Charlie DePew Dishes On 'Famous In Love' And Bella Thorne

The juicy drama. In a teen drama like this, it’s a little more soapy. Usually in TV you don’t get drama that’s this exaggerated. There’s a lot of conflict that wouldn’t happen in a usual storyline and I kind of like that. There’s all these plot twists and turns. Another reason why I like it so much is I’m a mega-fan of “Entourage,” so I really like playing the teen girl version of that.

What do you and your character Jake Salt have in common? What makes you different?

Well, Jake is very ambitious and motivated, and I would say I’m the same. I think Jake is a little more straight-edge than I am. I like to have a lot of fun and go to music festivals and that kind of thing, which I don’t think Jake would ever do. He’s a little too much of a nice boy and he’s also a little more earnest. I’m much more of an assertive person. If I like something or don’t like something, I’m usually more open about it. But Jake and I definitely do share traits as far as ambition and motivation goes. And we’re both screenwriters. I got almost halfway through a degree in screenwriting at USC, and I still am a writer. I still have a few scripts, but I don’t write with the passion and tenacity that I used to.

You and Bella Thorne have undeniable chemistry. What’s it like working with her?

We knew each other before “Famous in Love,” but we weren’t close. We would just see each other at birthdays. And then when I got cast in “Famous in Love,” we got closer. I have this straight-edge front, but then you take me to a festival and I’m the first one to be dancing in the mosh pit. I think she just liked that I let loose. We just kind of hit it off. We’re pretty close now.