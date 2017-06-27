Charlie Sheen To Auction Off Prized Babe Ruth Memorabilia

Charlie Sheen will give baseball fans the chance to own some of the New York Yankees’ most coveted pieces of memorabilia on Friday, as the actor puts two Babe Ruth items up for auction.

In partnership with sports auction house Lelands, Sheen put Babe Ruth’s 1927 World Series ring and the contract that brought The Bambino from the Boston Red Sox to the Yankees in 1919. Together, both items are expected to go for more than $1 million.

There are three copies of the contract. The document Sheen owned belonged to former New York Yankees owner Jacob Ruppert, who bought the team in 1915. In addition to completing what Lelands’ website described as “the most important transaction in sports history,” Ruppert’s tenure also included the building of Yankees Stadium and the team’s first World Series win in 1927.

“I’ve enjoyed these incredible items for more than two decades and the time has come,” Sheen told ESPN on Monday. The actor added that he displayed the two pieces of memorabilia in the bar area of his home and kept them in pristine condition.

At the time of this posting, 20 people had bid on Ruth’s ring with the item going for more than $611,000. Fifteen people bid on the contract, which had racked up more than $379,000.