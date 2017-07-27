Charlize Theron Has Always Had Atomic Style. Here's Proof.

Charlize Theron is in the “year’s coolest movie,” but she’s had the coolest style around for a while now.
Her red carpet looks are constantly iconic, landing her on best-dressed lists and inducing major style envy. But her most recent awards show looks only skim the surface. Wait until you see her ’90s sartorial showings.
And while she has mostly stuck to her signature blonde locks over the years, the Oscar winner has also dipped into variations of hair style and color, even sporting the occasional brunette pixie.
Check out Theron’s award-winning style evolution below.
Gallo Images via Getty Images
Posing outside her home in South Africa.
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
At the premiere of "That Thing You Do" in Century City, California.
Ron Galella via Getty Images
At the Tribeca Film Center in New York City.
SGranitz via Getty Images
At the premiere of "Devil's Advocate."
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
At the 36th Annual New York Film Festival opening night.
On "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" in New York City.
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
At the Met Gala in New York City.
SGranitz via Getty Images
At the premiere of "American Pie."
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
At the the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame Celebration honoring John Williams and Garth Brooks in Hollywood, California.
SGranitz via Getty Images
At the "Reindeer Games" premiere in Los Angeles, California.
At the Golden Globe Awards.
SGranitz via Getty Images
At the "Sweet November" premiere in Westwood, California.
J. Vespa via Getty Images
With Stuart Townsend in Venice Lido, Italy.
Sebastian Artz via Getty Images
At the Scientific and Technical Awards in Los Angeles, California.
Vinnie Zuffante via Getty Images
At the premiere of "The Truth About Charlie" in Beverly Hills, California.
Tony Barson Archive via Getty Images
At the Deauville Film Festival in Deauville, France.
Frank Trapper via Getty Images
At the Academy Awards.
At the premiere of "North Country."
Kevin Winter via Getty Images
At the Golden Globe Awards.
Peter Kramer via Getty Images
At the premiere of "East of Havana" in New York City.
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
At the Dior Cruise Collection show in New York City.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
At the MTV Movie Awards in Universal City, California.
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
At the AFI Fest 2009 gala screening of "The Road" in Hollywood, California.
Rune Hellestad - Corbis via Getty Images
At the "GQ Men Of The Year Awards" in London, England.
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
At the Golden Globe Awards.
Jason Merritt via Getty Images
At the Academy Awards.
Stephen J. Boitano via Getty Images
At the 98th Annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.
Noel Vasquez via Getty Images
At a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game.
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
At the Met Gala in New York City.
Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
At the "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Cannes, France.
Dominique Charriau via Getty Images
At a photocall for "Mad Max : Fury Road" in Cannes, France.
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
At the MTV Movie Awards in Burbank, California.
Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images
At the Academy Awards.
Danny Martindale via Getty Images
At a photocall for "The Last Face" in Cannes, France.
Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
At the premiere of "Atomic Blonde" in Los Angeles, California.
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
At the Chopard Trophy photocall in Cannes, France.
