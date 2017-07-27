STYLE
Charlize Theron Has Always Had Atomic Style. Here's Proof.

Even her '90s looks were on point.

Charlize Theron is in the “year’s coolest movie,” but she’s had the coolest style around for a while now. 

Her red carpet looks are constantly iconic, landing her on best-dressed lists and inducing major style envy. But her most recent awards show looks only skim the surface. Wait until you see her ’90s sartorial showings. 

And while she has mostly stuck to her signature blonde locks over the years, the Oscar winner has also dipped into variations of hair style and color, even sporting the occasional brunette pixie. 

Check out Theron’s award-winning style evolution below. 

  • 1992
    Gallo Images via Getty Images
    Posing outside her home in South Africa. 
  • 1996
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
    At the premiere of  "That Thing You Do" in Century City, California.
  • 1996
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
    At the Tribeca Film Center in New York City.
  • 1997
    SGranitz via Getty Images
    At the premiere of "Devil's Advocate."
  • 1998
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
    At the 36th Annual New York Film Festival opening night. 
  • 1998
    NBC via Getty Images
    On "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" in New York City. 
  • 1999
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
    At the Met Gala in New York City. 
  • 1999
    SGranitz via Getty Images
    At the premiere of "American Pie." 
  • 2000
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
    At the the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame Celebration honoring John Williams and Garth Brooks in Hollywood, California. 
  • 2000
    SGranitz via Getty Images
    At the "Reindeer Games" premiere in Los Angeles, California. 
  • 2001
    KMazur via Getty Images
    At the Golden Globe Awards. 
  • 2001
    SGranitz via Getty Images
    At the "Sweet November" premiere in Westwood, California.
  • 2001
    J. Vespa via Getty Images
    With Stuart Townsend in Venice Lido, Italy. 
  • 2002
    Sebastian Artz via Getty Images
    At the Scientific and Technical Awards in Los Angeles, California. 
  • 2002
    Vinnie Zuffante via Getty Images
    At the premiere of "The Truth About Charlie" in Beverly Hills, California. 
  • 2003
    Tony Barson Archive via Getty Images
    At the Deauville Film Festival in Deauville, France. 
  • 2004
    Frank Trapper via Getty Images
    At the Academy Awards. 
  • 2005
    Topic via Getty Images
    At the premiere of "North Country." 
  • 2005
    Kevin Winter via Getty Images
    At the Golden Globe Awards.
  • 2007
    Peter Kramer via Getty Images
    At the premiere of "East of Havana" in New York City.
  • 2008
    Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
    At the Dior Cruise Collection show in New York City.
  • 2008
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    At the  MTV Movie Awards in Universal City, California. 
  • 2009
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    At the AFI Fest 2009 gala screening of "The Road" in Hollywood, California.
  • 2011
    Rune Hellestad - Corbis via Getty Images
    At the "GQ Men Of The Year Awards" in London, England. 
  • 2012
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    At the Golden Globe Awards. 
  • 2012
    Jason Merritt via Getty Images
    At the Academy Awards. 
  • 2012
    Stephen J. Boitano via Getty Images
    At the 98th Annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.
  • 2013
    Noel Vasquez via Getty Images
    At a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game. 
  • 2014
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    At the Met Gala in New York City. 
  • 2015
    Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    At the "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Cannes, France. 

