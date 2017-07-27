Charlize Theron Has Always Had Atomic Style. Here's Proof.

Charlize Theron is in the “year’s coolest movie,” but she’s had the coolest style around for a while now.

Her red carpet looks are constantly iconic, landing her on best-dressed lists and inducing major style envy. But her most recent awards show looks only skim the surface. Wait until you see her ’90s sartorial showings.

And while she has mostly stuck to her signature blonde locks over the years, the Oscar winner has also dipped into variations of hair style and color, even sporting the occasional brunette pixie.

Check out Theron’s award-winning style evolution below.