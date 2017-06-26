PARENTS
06/26/2017 05:16 pm ET

Charlotte Church Loses Unborn Baby A Month After Announcing Pregnancy

The singer received an outpouring of love and support from fans on Twitter.

By Julia Brucculieri
C Brandon via Getty Images
Singer Charlotte Church confirmed she's lost her unborn child with two posts on Twitter. 

Charlotte Church, the former classical singer who rose to fame as a child star, sadly revealed that she and her partner, Jonathan Powell, have lost their unborn child. 

The 31-year-old singer surprised fans last month when she announced her third pregnancy during a performance at a Birmingham Pride event. On Monday, she shared two tweets confirming to her followers that she had lost the baby. 

“Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family,” she wrote. “We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace.” 

Church and Powell began dating in 2010, following her split from Welsh rugby player Gavin Henson. The singer and Henson have two children together, Ruby and Dexter. 

After Church shared the sad news, support and love from fans came flooding in on Twitter. 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Celebrity News & Photos: 2017
Suggest a correction
Julia Brucculieri Entertainment Writer, HuffPost

MORE:

Twitter Celebrity Children Jonathan Powell Charlotte Church
Charlotte Church Loses Unborn Baby A Month After Announcing Pregnancy

CONVERSATIONS