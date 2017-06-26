Charlotte Church, the former classical singer who rose to fame as a child star, sadly revealed that she and her partner, Jonathan Powell, have lost their unborn child.
The 31-year-old singer surprised fans last month when she announced her third pregnancy during a performance at a Birmingham Pride event. On Monday, she shared two tweets confirming to her followers that she had lost the baby.
“Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family,” she wrote. “We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace.”
Church and Powell began dating in 2010, following her split from Welsh rugby player Gavin Henson. The singer and Henson have two children together, Ruby and Dexter.
After Church shared the sad news, support and love from fans came flooding in on Twitter.
