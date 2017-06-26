Charlotte Church, the former classical singer who rose to fame as a child star, sadly revealed that she and her partner, Jonathan Powell, have lost their unborn child.

The 31-year-old singer surprised fans last month when she announced her third pregnancy during a performance at a Birmingham Pride event. On Monday, she shared two tweets confirming to her followers that she had lost the baby.

“Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family,” she wrote. “We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace.”

1 of 2 Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family. — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) June 26, 2017

2 of 2 We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace. — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) June 26, 2017

Church and Powell began dating in 2010, following her split from Welsh rugby player Gavin Henson. The singer and Henson have two children together, Ruby and Dexter.

After Church shared the sad news, support and love from fans came flooding in on Twitter.

Gosh my heart goes to you both. I'm sorry to hear this x — Grant Tucker (@GrantTucker) June 26, 2017

Oh no. I'm so sorry Charlotte and Jonny. Sending all my love to you both. Stay strong in your family's loving embrace ❤️ xx — David Owens (@asoundreaction) June 26, 2017