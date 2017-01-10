Charlotte Church Shuts Down Trump Inauguration Offer In Bold Tweet

So far, the Radio City Rockettes, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and singer Jackie Evancho from “America’s Got Talent” are slated to perform along with military musicians and the Marist College marching band.

Reports indicate that there’s been turmoil behind the scenes as Trump’s team struggles to secure willing participants. Against tradition, not a single local Washington, D.C. band has applied to perform. Managers of the Rockettes have stated its members are not required to show up, and one tabernacle choir member has quit in protest.

According to “Let it Go” singer Idina Menzel, it’s all “karma, baby.”