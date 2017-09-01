Charlottesville and American Inclusiveness: A Religious Reflection

Lloyd Steffen

In the wake of the Charlottesville tragedy, Americans are being forced to think hard again about the values so often and easily so associated with national ideals—freedom, equality of opportunity, respect for human dignity, religious and political liberty, the fundamental honoring of human rights and the participatory democracy that allows for the expression of these ideals.

Welcoming the immigrant—those tired and poor sailing to our shores yearning to be free—has long been a part of our national purpose. It has long been a tradition for our country’s leaders to espouse this ideal, as when a young Massachusetts Senator, John F. Kennedy, penned a book for the Anti-Defamation League, A Nation of Immigrants, to argue that all Americans are immigrants and that the history of immigration, despite setbacks and resistance at various times, is one of the great American success stories. As president, Kennedy worked to liberalize immigration laws and ban discrimination based on national origin.

Immigration is just one example of Americans working toward greater inclusion, and since the time of Lincoln, that has been the move—the constitutional abolition of slavery, the conferral of citizenship on former slaves, extending the right to vote to African-American men, the franchise for women, the abolition of “separate but equal” Jim Crow laws, universal voting rights and even more recently the recognition of same-sex marriage. The movement of American history—at least in law—has been toward greater inclusion even in the face of those who resist such movement. Legal change often moves faster than attitudinal change, and we are witnessing today what a lag in attitudinal change looks like. The display of violence and hatred by white supremacy militants in Charlottesville stands against the historical flow of law and culture toward the expansion of liberty and equality. This is an extraordinary moment of moral and political crisis, and it has been fueled by militants who believe their views, motivated by fear and expressing hate, are condoned by democratically elected officials, including President Donald Trump. Evidence of this belief by militants is available on neo-Nazi web pages for all to see. Sad.

The conflicts we are witnessing today are political, racial, social and even economic battles to be sure, but they are waged with, through and on behalf of values and symbols. When cars are mowing sign-wavers down in a city street and flailing fists are filling our television screens, it may seem abstract and off the mark to be talking about such things, but to ignore the role that values and symbols play in helping to shape identity and motivate people to action is to miss a large part of the conflict and what it means. The conflict we witnessed in Charlottesville involved symbols less tangible than a park monument yet much more important because at issue was inclusivity as itself a symbol of American values.

Symbols point to some reality beyond the symbol, but they do more than that. Christian theologian Paul Tillich noted that symbols participate in the reality to which they point. Symbols carry the weight of values and they provide a means to express what otherwise cannot be expressed. Symbols cannot be disproven by science or history and they open people up to a deeper level of understanding, a level that cannot be extracted from expository communication—that sentence or two, that explanation, that verbal description. Symbols connect us to some reality that then calls forth our assertion of values and commitments and at times even our identities.

Symbols may not last forever or stay fixed in meaning: they live and die; and they can inspire a variety of interpretations and reinterpretations, but symbols have strength and can maintain connection to some primary source of meaning. The Confederate flag, for instance, which was prominently displayed in the Charlottesville violence, has never lost its symbolic connection to rebellion and slavery, and defense of that flag as a symbol of states’ rights is a sublimated once-removed argument for racial repression and defense of slavery. Studying the history of that symbol is not only appropriate but necessary given the role that race continues to play in American society, but that symbol as a rallying point for an affirmation of values is, by the moral lights of people of good will, divisive, destructive and an assault on the dignity of human persons whose freedom under that flag was denied. What a pathetic state of affairs is upon us when we have learned from media reports that sales of Confederate flags have been booming since Charlottesville.

For many people, not just Americans, ‘America’ is itself a symbol—all those values noted above—freedom, equal opportunity and the rest; and the self-examination we are being forced to undertake these days involves clarifying which values we should connect to, as our nation’s Founders connected their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor in their pledge of mutual social and political compact. So the question being provoked by the turmoil and disruption, the violence and racial hatred, the virulent Antisemitism and the anti-immigration sentiment is this: What does the symbol of America mean today—to which reality does it point and invite our participation?

The meaning of ‘America’ as symbol may be simply ‘inclusion.’ That religion plays so large a role in the national life is one reason this meaning should have currency in our public discourse today. For despite all that religious people themselves do to create boundaries and separate themselves from other religious people based on belief and practices, there does run through life-affirming religion a foundational idea that human beings share a common humanity, that we all possess inherent dignity, that hatred is unworthy of that dignity and that love connects each one to all. The Latin word religare mans “to bind” and the Latin religio means “bond,” so even etymologically religion is about connection, bonds, binding, just as love is about creating greater unities, greater connection. Religious people can lose sight of this connectedness, and when they do, they turn their back on love and incite hatred. Martin Luther King reminds us, “History is cluttered with the wreckage of nations and individuals that pursued the self-defeating path of hate.”

Religious people have often chosen to walk that self-defeating pathway of hate, using their religion to justify their beliefs and actions even unto violence. The KKK’s historical self-identification as a Christian group opposed to blacks, Jews, immigrants, gays and lesbians and Catholics is one dramatic example of people choosing to be religious in ways that justify separation, superiority over and hatred of others—that people use religion this way cannot be denied. Religious people, however, when they have grounded themselves in life-affirming religion, have also spoken powerfully on behalf of human connectedness and the core values of compassion, inter-dependence and love. In its best moments religious people have sought to express their deepest and most cherished values in words and symbols that express inclusiveness and the moral responsibility we all have to celebrate difference while promoting the well-being of all.

In these troubled times, it is important for religious people to choose how they will be religious. Deciding how to be religious is a moral, not a religious task, and if religious people choose a life-affirming path as opposed to the “self-defeating path of hate,” they will join all people of good will and conscience in standing up against hatred and violence. They will and speak out for the values that provide us with symbols of our deeper human unity—our humanity: the values of love and understanding and that welcoming and peaceful value—and symbol—of inclusion.