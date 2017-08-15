Charlottesville and Emboldened White Supremacists

One of the lessons that the history of racism in America teaches us is that if you ignore it, racism does not go away. This has been true for centuries, but has again been brought into stark relief during Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and again in the events in Charlottesville over the weekend. A related point is that since the gains that African Americans and other groups made during the Civil Rights era, a narrative that racism is over has become widely accepted among white Americans-and almost nobody else. This narrative became more deeply entrenched during the Obama presidency as many whites saw the election of an African American president as proof that racism in America was over.