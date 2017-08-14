Charlottesville and Trump’s uncharacteristic caution

Donald J. Trump does not choose his words carefully. He attacks the constitution he is sworn to uphold. He denigrates women publicly, judging their personal appearance as if the only purpose of their existence was to please him. He challenges another unstable leader to a nuclear confrontation, while his entire administration pushes for diplomatic solutions. He defames his own Cabinet members. He criticizes investigations into his close colleagues and family members, querying whether he can pardon them or himself when anyone else would see silence as the best course. He shares classified information with Russian officials and journalists, endangering intelligence operatives and revealing strategies. He tweets new military policy without consulting the military or following the urging of those in Congress who are pushing for a (different) change in that policy. Just as before he became a presidential candidate, much the less president, he continually fills his late-night Twitter feed with cockamamie ideas, disregarding policies, precedents, and well-known facts. As a general rule, he does not think before he speaks.

That’s why his cautious statement in response to the events in Charlottesville was so telling. A man who blurts out his every nutty thought made an uncharacteristically bland statement: “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides — on many sides.” Setting aside the royal we, the language was uncharacteristically equivocal. Jeff Sessions could only dream of such temperate rhetoric. Trump’s statement also, as many have pointed out, equated the unarmed counter-demonstrators who came to oppose the white supremacists with the white men who had gathered from many states to declare their support for the Confederacy, Nazi ideology, and the superiority of whites over all others. That the white supremacists came to the event wearing military gear; carrying guns, clubs and burning torches; and prepared to spray counter protestors with pepper spray (or, in one case, running people down with his car) has led many of Trump’s usual allies to denounce the gathering, its principles, and its tactics. But not the President.