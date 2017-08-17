Charlottesville happened. Now what? Putting Trump and the media coverage in perspective

Trump’s behavior on Tuesday was inexcusable. The country witnessed one of the most controversial press conferences in presidential history. Trump’s words were at best arrogant and insensitive to human suffering. At worst, they supported hate and divisiveness. The president expressed anger without self-restraint and didn’t hold the guilty accountable. He disregarded the sentiments of the people he represents, dishonoring the office of the president and the principles upon which this nation is built.

The above paragraph captures the sentiments of many Americans since Trump gave his press conference. It’s not hard to understand why there’s so much criticism. Yet our hope at The Knife Media is that by the end of this piece, your sentiment has broadened, not by lessening the tragedy of what happened in Charlottesville, or the severity of Trump’s words, but by expanding the scope of our understanding.

While Trump’s behavior is the most obvious, he’s not the only one speaking dishonorably. Media outlets, like our political leaders, have an enormous responsibility to use the power they hold wisely, and to provide the public with objective news that represents reality as best as possible. As dishonorable as Trump’s comments were, outlets failed to report on them objectively. Consider these excerpts, and note in bold the sensationalized language:

The result was that a president whose seven months on the job have been marked by scandal, West Wing infighting and a stalled legislative agenda found himself again on the defensive — at least in part because of his stubbornness and willingness to step on his intended message. (The Washington Post)

Venting, his face red as he personally executed the defense of his own actions that no one else would, Mr. Trump all but erased any good will he had earned Monday … His largely unprovoked presidential rant on Tuesday instantly sparked an even more intense critique… (The New York Times)

In some respects, the sentences above behave similarly to Trump. They include:

Dishonor. Failure to respect and honor someone or something, particularly by presenting a negative opinion as fact.

Failure to respect and honor someone or something, particularly by presenting a negative opinion as fact. Sensationalism . The distortion and dramatization of information through spin. For more explicit examples, check out the Top Spin Words section on the right.

. The distortion and dramatization of information through spin. For more explicit examples, check out the Top Spin Words section on the right. Blame . Attributing responsibility to only one or a few elements of a given situation, and not accounting for the complex interplay of the factors affecting human interactions.

. Attributing responsibility to only one or a few elements of a given situation, and not accounting for the complex interplay of the factors affecting human interactions. Narrow focus. If it’s all Trump’s fault, we can lose sight of the bigger picture of the causes of violence.

Trump used these four elements in his comments, too. But if you take away the disrespect and spin from his message, some of what he said could be valuable to consider. As we noted two days ago, violence doesn’t happen in a vacuum, and there is always responsibility on multiple ends. That doesn’t mean there’s equal “blame on both sides,” as Trump put it, but it’s useful to consider how everyone participates in hate in violence. If we just blame white supremacists and Trump for the hate and violence in our country, we may not get very far in solving the nation’s problems. Unfortunately, the spin and slant in the media coverage discourages us from discussing these points openly.