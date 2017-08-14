After white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, took the life of 32-year-old Heather Heyer on Saturday, one local woman is honoring her in a beautiful way.

Beneath the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park that launched protests and counter-protests, Nancy Carpenter has placed a sign that declares it “Heyer Mem. Park.”

A woman just put this sign outside the Robert E Lee statue in #Charlottesville #HeatherHeyer @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/MO66y4oioe — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) August 14, 2017

20-year-old James Fields Jr. is suspected of plowing his car into a crowd of people protesting Saturday’s “Unite the Right” march, killing Heyer as she was crossing the street. He has been arrested and charged with murder.

Carpenter has lived in Charlottesville since 2008 and put up the sign as a means of “turning the page on this weekend’s event,” WSOC-TV reporter Joe Bruno told HuffPost.

Nancy Carpenter put up the sign- she hopes people see it as a way to turn the page on this weekend's events @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/vDgXuhtCDm — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) August 14, 2017

Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, described her daughter as someone who wanted to help bring “an end to injustice.” Bro told HuffPost reporter Andy Campbell that her daughter “was not about hate.”