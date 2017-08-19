Charlottesville: Is President DonaldTrump Americas Version of Adolf Hitler?

After allowing the horrific events that manifested in Charlottesville, Virginia to sink in the time has come to put the situation in its proper prospective.

In life, many have been socialized to embrace the notion of turning the other cheek when facing potential harm.

In law, officers of the court are trained to show deference to the judge irrespective if that judge is abusing their authority.

In sports, franchises and athletes have been socialized to respect their opponent irrespective of the games outcome.

American citizens are expected to show deference and respect to the office of the President of the United States irrespective of their politics.

My apologies.

I don’t show deference or respect to anything or anyone that does not show said deference to me. That includes the oval office.

Bottom line: America is in serious trouble. Based on the August 15, 2017 press conference President Donald Trump had at Trump Tower in Manhattan, any reasonable person should conclude this country has a president who can be characterized as the American version of Adolf Hitler.

Hitler embraced the notion of white supremacy and racism. He perfected the concept of social engineering which culminated in millions of Jews being slaughtered stemming from his demented belief in a so-called master race.

The societal seeds of white supremacy and racism utilized by Hitler have been reinvigorated by President Trump during his brief tenure as president. He has stoked the racial coals in creating a climate of hate that is so severe that war, here and abroad, is inevitable once those seeds come full bloom.

The racial divide in this country rivals the one that reigned during the height of the civil rights movement in the 1960’s. President Trump has made this country a global laughing-stock. His ineptitude, bigotry and lack of compassion has us all living in a volatile state. Some are surprised by President Trump’s antics but I’m not. President Trump was bred to exude the type of temperament and brashness that’s on full display for the entire world to see.

Let’s defer to the facts and exact reason.

President Trump’s father, Fred Trump, was arrested on Memorial Day in 1927 at KKK rally in Queens, New York. Nearly 1000 Klansmen marched through Jamaica, Queens where a brawl erupted. Seven individuals were arrested and President Trump’s father was one of them. The elder Trump posted a $500 and was released.

Trump’s father began building homes and apartments in the 1930’s. Fred Trump passed down his business acumen and his moral beliefs to his son Donald Trump. The acumen and moral beliefs led to President Trump having a civil rights claim filed against him for violating the Fair Housing Act of 1968 for his refusal to rent to African-Americans and Puerto Ricans in properties he owed in Brooklyn and Queens back in October of 1972.

The Justice Department, who investigated the matter, and Trump reached a settlement on June 10, 1975. Trump signed an agreement that prohibited him from “discriminating against any person in the terms, conditions, or privileges of sale or rental of a dwelling.” The Trumps were ordered to “thoroughly acquaint themselves personally on a detailed basis” with the Fair Housing Act.

President Trump didn’t recently have an epiphany his journey in becoming a bigot. It is reasonable to infer he was raised as such based on his father’s associations with the KKK and otherwise.

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Denis Caruso/New York Daily News President Trump and his father Fred Trump

When the white supremacists, neo-Nazi’s, KKK and White Nationalists assembled in Charlottesville, Virginia it was their presence and racist rhetoric that fueled the violence that erupted. Protestors who opposed the various hate-groups were verbally and physically attacked yet President Trump, true to his bigoted roots, suggested on August 15, 2017 that, “Not all of those people were neo-Nazis, believe me. Not all of those people were white supremacists by any stretch.”

President Trump continued, “You had a had a group on one side that was bad. You had a group on the other side that was also very violent. Nobody wants to say that. I’ll say it right now.”

President Trump suggested one group was “very bad” but I would like to propose the following:

Which group was responsible for the death of Heather Heyer?

Which group yelled derogatory rhetoric towards African-Americans and Jews?

Which group was heavily armed with guns and other weapons seeking to inflict physical harm?

Which group of protesters proudly carried the American, a confederate, and White Nationalist Flag in support of white supremacy and racism?

Speaking of the flag, President Trump endorses Colin Kaepernick being black-balled from the NFL for peacefully kneeling during the national anthem in protest of the killing of unarmed African-Americans in this country. Kaepernick didn’t raise a black-gloved fist and cloak himself in a Black Panther uniform and behave like a miscreant. He didn’t spew hate towards Jews or kill anyone. Kaepernick simply took a knee and intelligently explained his position to the media.

So, it’s okay for neo-Nazis to boldly carry the American flag in support of hate yet Kaepernick is blackballed for protesting that same flag to advocate peace and resolution?

American hypocrisy.

Imagine if former President Barack Obama spoke ill of Jews, groped women in their private areas, mimicked handicapped people and displayed a level of ineptitude that warranted impeachment, rest assured he would have been gone faster than Usain Bolt ran the 100-meter dash. Obama’s complexion wouldn’t afford him the luxury to behave like President Trump and get away with it.

Upon his election President Trump attempted to cater to the African-American community by having meetings with influential personalities with the likes of Kanye West, Jim Brown, Ray Lewis and Steve Harvey.

Remember?

They emerged from the meetings largely praising President Trump. Since those coon sessions with those mentioned President Trump has not associated or aligned himself with African-Americans. Truth be told, bigots like President Trump don’t like African-Americans.

In closing, the time has arrived for the American people to rally around a common goal and remove President Trump from the oval office effective immediately. The Declaration of Independence states:

We hold these truths to be self-evidence, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely effect their Safety and Happiness.

Without question this country has become “destructive” and the people need to respond accordingly. One Adolf Hitler was enough. We don’t need an American version running this country.

Let’s make President Trump become Donald Trump once again.