With the meaning of the constitution being debated more than usual recently, it seemed a good time to reconnect with the founding fathers in order to better understand what they were thinking at the time. There is probably no better place to study than founding fathers than Charlottesville, Virginia. It is connected to three of our presidents. Monticello was the plantation home of Thomas Jefferson which he inherited from his father; Montpelier was the home of James Madison; the lavish Albemarle Estate of the Trump Winery has drawn criticism for its request for temporary work visas while its namesake, the current president, wants to limit immigration into the country.

It was surprisingly easy to make a short trip to Charlottesville from Philadelphia or anywhere else on the Eastern Seaboard since the Amtrak train stops there. Boar’s Head was kind enough to send a courtesy car to take me to the southern style resort nestled in the rolling hills of Virginia. The inn’s main building, which houses 35 guest rooms and 2 restaurants, was originally a gristmill built in 1835 and moved from a location near the Hardware River. It is a symbol of Confederate resilience after both Generals Grant and Custer ordered it burned down, but somehow it survived. The hotel has been able to deftly modernize –even adding another 175 rooms, 18- hole golf course, man-made lake, and spa- while maintaining the pre -Civil War Southern ambiance.

The Old Mill Room restaurant is part of the refurbished grist mill built in 1835.

The main restaurant, the Old Mill Room, draws its epicurean inspiration from colonial Virginia. Items on the menu include their signature peanut soup, chicken fried Caroline quail, and cinnamon nutmeg spiced venison which are served before a roaring fireplace in season. The University of Virginia currently owns the resort and it is the site of many UVA reunions. Fans of the David Matthews Band will want to visit in April when band member Boyd Tinsley is very visible. He hosts an eponymous named $50,000 USTA women’s pro-circuit event at the inn. The Boar’s Head Sports Center is state of the art with a climbing wall, swimming pool, and multiple tennis and squash courts. It is also at the vanguard of the emerging sport of pickleball even hosting tournaments onsite.

Jefferson’s plantation, Monticello, was my first stop. Southern Living Magazine correctly noted that “the astounding home and gardens reflect our third president’s skill as an architect and gardener, as well as his boundless curiosity.” A tour of the house highlights the substantial role First Daughter Mary Jefferson Randolph played in her father’s presidency and life. Randolph, despite being married with children, often lived for months at a time in the White House and served as hostess for the widower president. In light of the recent controversy over Ivanka Trump’s role in her father’s administration, this offers historical precedent for her actions.

The West Lawn of Monticello Courtesy of Thomas Jefferson Society

What is missing among the many portraits in the house is one of Sally Hemmings, the slave that served as Thomas Jefferson’s mistress for many years. Historians speculate that Jefferson destroyed all evidence of her existence to hide this part of his life from the historical record. The Thomas Jefferson Society, which runs the estate, is belatedly beginning to grapple with the dichotomies within Thomas Jefferson after 200 years. The man that wrote in the Declaration of Independence, “All men are created equal” owned 200 slaves at the time. Multiple daily tours of the slave quarters have been recently added. Marketing associate Mia Magruder, who is married to a descendant of Thomas Jefferson, said that an exhibit fleshing out the story of Sally Hemmings would debut in 2018. Archaeologists recently found her bedroom which was near Jefferson’s. It had been turned into a bathroom in 1941 which was probably not an accidental mistake.

Monticello reminds you that there was still much to admire about Thomas Jefferson. Many of the freedoms that we are hotly debating now were first conceptualized and written about by Jefferson. He must have understood that these freedoms, so beautifully enshrined by him in American public discourse, were his real legacy. He insisted his tombstone still visible in the family’s burial plot on the plantation simply read: Here was buried Thomas Jefferson Author of the Declaration of American Independence of the Statue of Virginia for religious freedom & Father of the University of Virginia.

Sadly, our third president, who contributed so much to the creation of this great country, was bankrupt and impoverished at the end of the end of his life. His family was forced to sell their beloved Monticello to settle his debts. I would like to think that was karma’s way of settling the score for his prior inhumanity of slave owning.

A beautiful walking path at Boar’s Head

The perfect way to end a day geeking out at Monticello was to visit some of Virginia’s more than 220 wineries. Virginia is now one of the top 5 wine producing states in the country and starting to become an important force in craft beer. It is fairly easy to hop on a bus that will give you a tour of several wineries on the weekends. I was so captivated (read drunk) by the scenery, including a polo field, at King Family Winery to venture further. My 2 favorite wines were 7, which is a robust red wine aged in Kentucky bourbon barrels, and Loreley, an appealing desert wine.