Charlottesville Paints Picture of a Deeply Flawed President

It seems that seldom a day goes by when the American public isn't reminded of the President's flaws. Case in point, the violence that recently broke out in Charlottesville. However, unlike previous settings this single event put his three biggest character deficiencies - in one fell swoop. In case you missed it, here's a brief refresher.

The Charlottesville Tragedy

On Saturday, August 12, 2017, chaos descended on Charlottesville as groups of Neo-Nazis, Confederate sympathizers, and white nationalists who formed a joint-rally were met by a large group of counter-protesters. Barely an hour into the event a car rammed its way directly into a large group of the counter-demonstrators. One woman died instantly, while nineteen others sustained serious injuries requiring medical attention.

Two police officers who were monitoring the violence from helicopter also lost their lives when their vehicle crashed. While many citizens condemned the atrocity, and are calling for sobriety among the antagonizing groups, President Trump took the opportunity to tell us the blame for these horrific events lie on many sides.

As the mayhem escalated tomatoes, bottles of urine, water were thrown by both the nationalists and counter protestors. All the while, white supremacists continued chanting slogans with signs that read, “You cannot replace us,” and “We want the pure white heritage back.” Sadly, this may be but a small harbinger of what's to come should the nation continue its embrace of identity politics.

Enter POTUS...

What's more is that as vicious as clash among white nationalists and SJWs has become, these groups fail to recognize that the common humanity that they share is much more significant than their differences. This is what happens when we as humans focus more on external differences than on the things that truly matter. If this had happened in just about any other era over the last century one could have imagined the sitting US President imploring the nation to come together. Yet, instead what we saw is a man playing politics with matters of extreme urgency.

The Latin inscription 'E Pluribus Unum' or 'one from many' which can be seen on must US currency nominations got it right. Although highly diverse, citizens of the United States share a common interest. So, it was disheartening to see so much hate on display in Charlottesville. Here's how 45 responded.

Fuming at the Media?

Aides at the Whitehouse told news outlets such as the New York Times that Trump was fuming to get a statement out even as the story was developing. His surrogates however managed to impress upon him to put out a presidential statement, which he almost did. Almost because rather than explicitly condemn the white supremacists protesting violently in Charlottesville, he indicated that this sort of 'thing’ had been going on for a long time. He also attributed the violence to 'many sides’.

Of course, this statement drew lots of criticism, which in turn made him prompted even more hostility from Trump towards the mainstream media - culminating in another furious presser at Trump Tower. The public display of anger has taken over a week to dissipate, and was on show once again in a campaign-style rally in Phoenix, AZ.

Unwillingness to Admit Fault

In his first statement after the protest that directly led to one death, Trump made an odd reference to his predecessor, Barack Obama. Instead of taking some of saying 'the buck stops with me' and taking some of the blame as the nation's leader, he felt it important to remind everyone that these racial tensions didn't begin with his presidency. And despite the overwhelming consensus that most of the violence in Virginia as perpetrated by Neo-Nazis, the President was quick to say that the Alt-Left 'came charging’.

All Over the Map

Inconsistency is the only predictable trait when it comes to 45. In his initial remarks, he blamed everyone. But two days and tens of denouncements - many from his own cabinet - later, he finally manages to deliver a statement denouncing the KKK and Neo Nazis. And mind you, these are just his spoken statements. If we were to critique his tweets during the same period, the picture of someone inconsistency becomes even more clear.