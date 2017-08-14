Charlottesville Protests: How Blame Strengthens The Chain Of Violence

Who is to blame? When we encounter painful events like those in Charlottesville, Virginia this weekend, it’s easier to focus on finding a culprit than to digest the tragic nature of what happened. Finding someone to blame gives us the illusion of being on a path to resolution. Unfortunately, that’s a short-lived cover-up at best. In the short term, assigning blame attenuates the feeling of vulnerability that most humans experience when we witness acts of violence. But it can bring much more harm in the long run: it perpetuates the chain of violence and blinds us to the solution.

The media plays an important role in assigning blame, or not, in every story. It can inform readers in ways that further violence or help resolve it by fostering responsible, critical thinking. Unfortunately, the Charlottesville coverage contained much of the same thinking that can further it.

Three outlets we analyzed — Fox News, The New York Times and The Washington Post — featured mostly biased sources, which blamed one or more parties in the conflict. The reporters from the latter two outlets also included their own partial opinions on who was to blame. Here’s a condensed view of the main sides and finger pointing — in other words, “who’s to blame”:

“White nationalists” and their views

Most of the onlookers, counter-protesters and elected officials blamed the “Unite the Right” protesters for the violence. For example, the Post wrote, “Elected leaders in Virginia and elsewhere urged peace, blasting the white supremacist views on display in Charlottesville as ugly.”

Counter-protesters

Attendees of the “Unite the Right” rally, in turn, blamed the other group of protesters, with one rally organizer saying his group was “forced into a very chaotic situation,” according to the Times.

Charlottesville Police

The news outlets and witnesses suggested law enforcement should have done more to stop the violence, and is therefore to blame. For instance, the Times wrote, “Still, officials allowed the Saturday protest to go on — until the injuries began piling up.” At least one protest leader also blamed the police, saying his group had come “in peace, and the state cracked down” on them.

President Trump

Protesters cited Trump’s campaign promises as justification for their actions, while others, including Charlottesville’s mayor, said the president was to blame “for inflaming racial prejudices during his campaign,” according to Fox. The Times and the Post also wrote that, when questioned about the events in Virginia, Trump didn’t single out the protesters, implying he should have. The White House issued a statement on Sunday “condemn[ing] ‘white supremacists’ for the violence that led to one death,” according to the Times.

Confederate relics

Even the statues of confederate generals or, as the Times wrote, “a series of tense dramas unfolding across the United States,” were blamed as the source of the disputes.

How can they all be right?

They can’t, and there’s a logical explanation for this. Blame is inherently flawed as a logical construction: it’s partial, telling only one part of a multi-faceted story, and it’s ultimately the product of faulty reasoning. There’s an easy way to test this: Take the statues and assume they’re to blame — they’re what started the problem. What’s an easy fix? Eliminate all the confederate statues in the country. Would that stop people from being violent?

You can apply the same reasoning with any of the subjects in question — protesters on both sides, law enforcement and the president. As tempting as it is to think one person or group is the root of the issue, it’s not true. We all are. As much as some may espouse hate or bigotry, they don’t exist in a vacuum; we all participate in some way.

There’s a saying, “Opportunity makes the thief.” One interpretation of this is that opportunity didn’t “turn” the person into a thief, it only inspired him or her to express something that was already there. The same may be true for those who engaged in violence in Charlottesville.

The more that media promotes blame, bias and similar forms of thinking, the further we get from solving problems like violence. We all face a choice, and the media does too: through our thinking and conduct we can strengthen the chain of blame, or break it.

If we are to break it, the first step is acknowledging our own participation in creating a world where violence exists.